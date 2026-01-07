Markets in Motion: Metals Up, S&P Near 7,000, Oil Slips. What next?

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 7th January 2026.

This post and video are FREE for everyone and looks at:

The latest commodity news, including Uranium, Oil and more

Equities markets and what to look out for in 2026

Updated thoughts on US/Venezuela. BRICS for the Americas?

And much more

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro. Today’s market looks at who the leader of Venezuela will be at the end of 2026. Delcy Rodriguez is at 50% at the time of writing this. I think this is undervalued as I don’t see significant regime change happening in 2026, Maduro won’t be back and the US will have likely learnt its lessons from Iraq

Podcasts & Posts

Paul from The Sirius Report dived into USA, Venezuela and WHY the events have taken place. This covers everything from basic geopolitics to Oil.

And below are my 6 crazy predictions for 2026!

News Links

This guy gets it! A massive warning sign!

Orano USA and Centrus Energy Corp., have strong ties to Oak Ridge and netted $1.8 billion

On a more sobering note

Trump says Venezuela will be ‘turning over’ up to 50 million barrels of oil to US

Heating up in the Atlantic

Mamdani’s Clown Show Offers Its Opening Act

