Matt Le Tissier on State Power, Society, and the Post-Covid World

Today’s podcast guest is ex Southampton FC and England football legend Matt Le Tissier.
Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 3rd February 2026 AM
Topics covered in this podcast/video include:
A brief history of Matt’s playing and broadcasting career
How and why Matt’s broadcasting career ended abruptly in 2020
How a couple of conversations in 2020 changed Matt’s worldview
Why it is imperative that we learn to think critically and challenge each other’s views in a healthy way
A brief trip inside the world of broadcasting, their demands and the powers that be
The Epstein files, people being chucked under the bus, government control and why it is important to make examples out of a few
State Power, the growing division of society, and a post-Covid World
And much more
Latest on the Epstein files/Peter Mandelson
Contact Information
You can visit Matt’s Website
Matt is also an Ambassador for Supreme CBD. Use code Tiss40 for 40% discount at the checkout
Matt Le Tissier's Greatest Goals | Premier League Legends (must watch for those that might not know much about Matt’s playing career).
Unlock Paid Access
Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.