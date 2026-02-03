Matt Le Tissier on State Power, Society, and the Post-Covid World

Today’s podcast guest is ex Southampton FC and England football legend Matt Le Tissier.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 3rd February 2026 AM

Topics covered in this podcast/video include:

A brief history of Matt’s playing and broadcasting career

How and why Matt’s broadcasting career ended abruptly in 2020

How a couple of conversations in 2020 changed Matt’s worldview

Why it is imperative that we learn to think critically and challenge each other’s views in a healthy way

A brief trip inside the world of broadcasting, their demands and the powers that be

The Epstein files, people being chucked under the bus, government control and why it is important to make examples out of a few

State Power, the growing division of society, and a post-Covid World

And much more

Latest on the Epstein files/Peter Mandelson

You can visit Matt’s Website

Or follow him on X

Matt is also an Ambassador for Supreme CBD. Use code Tiss40 for 40% discount at the checkout

Matt Le Tissier's Greatest Goals | Premier League Legends (must watch for those that might not know much about Matt’s playing career).

