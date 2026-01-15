The Contrarian Capitalist

Metals Surge Into 2026, But Are Warning Signs Emerging?

Mid-Month Macro Jan 2026 with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
The Contrarian Capitalist and LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
Jan 15, 2026
Welcome to the Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

5 small bits of housekeeping

  1. None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.

  2. This video was recorded just after 09:00 ET on Thursday 15th January 2026

  3. The Monthly Wrap for January will be recorded on Thursday 29th January 2026

  4. Please continue to provide feedback as it helps us to continue to provide as much value to you as possible

  5. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist (special offer below) and LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

Charts looked at today include Gold, Silver, Copper, Palladium, Platinum, VIX, DXY, S&P, NASDAQ and WTI.

