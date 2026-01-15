Metals Surge Into 2026, But Are Warning Signs Emerging?

Welcome to the Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

5 small bits of housekeeping

None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. This video was recorded just after 09:00 ET on Thursday 15th January 2026 The Monthly Wrap for January will be recorded on Thursday 29th January 2026 Please continue to provide feedback as it helps us to continue to provide as much value to you as possible Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist (special offer below) and LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

Subscribe to LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

Contrarian Capitalist Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!

Lock in lifetime access to conviction-driven research, weekly commodity and market wraps, and high-conviction investment insights at 50% off.

This 50% discount applies to all annual subscriptions taken before Saturday 17th January 2026, and once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist!

50% OFF FOREVER

Charts looked at today include Gold, Silver, Copper, Palladium, Platinum, VIX, DXY, S&P, NASDAQ and WTI.