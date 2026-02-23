Mexico remains one of the most important mining jurisdictions on earth. It is the largest silver producer globally and a top tier producer of copper, gold, zinc and lead. Yet security risk has become a structural variable in the investment equation.

The violence of 22nd and 23rd February 2026 has not shut down the Mexican mining industry thus far but it has reinforced an existing reality that mine security is a cost that is incredibly important, and that jurisdiction risk is fundamental when making investment decisions.

This briefing outlines who matters, where the risk sits and what it means for capital allocation.

What Happened?

In short, El Mencho, the head of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, was killed.

The cartel responded and violence flared in several western and northern states. There were road blockades, vehicle burnings, transport disruptions and much more.

There was no nationwide mining shutdown to the best of my knowledge.

But the episode reinforced three structural realities:

Transport corridors are the weakest link in the mining chain Security costs are sticky and rising Jurisdiction concentration is increasingly relevant to valuation

1. The Core Players