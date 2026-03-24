Important Disclosure: This is a paid sponsored report. The Contrarian Capitalist has received compensation from Miata Metals Corp for marketing and advertising services. This report is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or an offer to sell securities. Readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Miata Metals Corp is an exploration stage company with no defined mineral resources and no current production or revenue.

Executive Summary

Miata Metals Corp (CSE: MMET; OTC: MMETF; FSE: 8NQ) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on district scale discovery in Suriname, located within the Guiana Shield, one of the most geologically prospective gold regions globally.

The company’s core assets, the Sela Creek and Nassau gold projects, cover approximately 400 square kilometres of greenstone belt terrain associated with structurally controlled orogenic gold systems. These geological environments have historically hosted multi-million-ounce gold deposits across northern South America.

Miata has transitioned from early-stage target generation into active drilling and systematic geological advancement. Exploration programs have confirmed widespread gold mineralization across multiple zones, with drilling now expanding known discoveries and testing new targets across a large land position.

With a fully funded 25,000 metre drill program underway and multiple mineralized trends identified, Miata is advancing exploration during a period of renewed global investor interest in gold and gold equities.

For investors, Miata represents exposure to district scale gold discovery potential within one of the most proven and underexplored gold producing geological belts globally.

Investment Thesis

Miata Metals Corp (CSE: MMET; OTC: MMETF; FSE: 8NQ) controls a district scale land package within the Guiana Shield, a globally significant gold producing region. Drilling at the Sela Creek project has confirmed widespread gold mineralization across multiple zones, supported by a fully funded 25,000 metre drill program and strong treasury position.

With multiple targets, expanding mineralized trends, and active exploration momentum, the company is advancing toward defining the scale of its gold system during a favourable gold market environment.

Company Overview

Miata Metals Corp (CSE: MMET; OTC: MMETF; FSE: 8NQ) is listed on multiple exchanges:

Canadian Securities Exchange: MMET

OTC Markets: MMETF

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 8NQ

The company is focused on gold exploration in Suriname, South America.

Miata acquired its Suriname assets through the acquisition of exploration company 79North Inc in 2024, establishing a district scale exploration footprint within the Guiana Shield.

The company currently holds:

70% in the Sela Creek Gold Project, with an option to earn up to 100%

70% in the Nassau Gold Project, with an option to earn up to 100%

These projects form the foundation of Miata’s exploration strategy.

Jurisdiction Overview: The Guiana Shield and Suriname

Suriname sits within the Guiana Shield, one of the most important gold producing geological provinces globally.

This region hosts numerous major gold deposits and operating mines, including:

Newmont Merian gold mine

Zijin Mining’s Rosebel gold mine

Resources are from other operators/companies and were not verified by Miata.

These large-scale operations demonstrate the region’s ability to support long life, economically viable gold mining projects.

The Guiana Shield is widely recognized for hosting structurally controlled orogenic gold systems, which globally account for a significant portion of total gold production.

Despite its proven geological potential, significant portions of the region remain underexplored using modern exploration techniques, creating opportunities for new discoveries.

Flagship Asset: Sela Creek Gold Project

Overview

The Sela Creek project is Miata’s primary exploration asset.

Key facts:

Area: approximately 21,500 hectares

Ownership: 70%, with option to earn 100%

Stage: Active drilling and exploration

Geological setting: Guiana Shield greenstone belt

The project hosts numerous zones of gold mineralization identified through historical mining activity, geological mapping, sampling, and drilling.

Artisanal mining activity across the project area indicates widespread presence of gold mineralization, although such activity does not confirm economic viability of a large-scale deposit.

Evidence of a Large and Expanding Gold System

Over the past year, Miata has advanced Sela Creek from an early exploration concept into a growing gold discovery system supported by systematic drilling and geological analysis.

Rather than focusing on rapid resource definition, the company initially prioritized understanding the broader structural controls and scale of mineralization. This disciplined approach has helped identify multiple zones of gold mineralization across the project area.

Miata has completed more than 10,000 metres of drilling in 2025, successfully confirming widespread mineralization across several priority targets, and has started a 25,000 metre drill program in January of 2026

One of the most important developments has been the expansion of the Jons Trend, where drilling has outlined a broad mineralized corridor measuring approximately 750 metres in length and up to 250 metres in width. Importantly, this zone remains open along strike and at depth, indicating potential for continued expansion.

Reported drill intercepts from the project include:

35.6 metres grading approximately 3.0 grams per tonne gold

22.7 metres grading 2.23 grams per tonne gold

57.0 metres grading 1.01 grams per tonne gold

Higher grade intervals have also been encountered within the broader mineralized zones, supporting the presence of a structurally controlled gold system.

These results demonstrate both continuity and scale, key characteristics associated with successful orogenic gold discoveries globally.

Miata Intersects 11.3 m at 3.58 g/t Gold and Further Expands Jons Trend Footprint at the Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname

Table of Drill Results Sela Creek

Miata Intersects 96 m of 1.41 g/t gold in Near-Surface Gold System at Big Berg, Delivering Best Result to Date at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname.

Miata just announces the best gold intersect ever on Sela Creek in a brand new target, testament that they are unlocking a gold district, not just a single prospect. The new zone in the Big Berg target yielded 96 m of 1.41 g/t gold and is 1km away from the Jons Trend discovery.

You can see that the market has reacted very well to this news!

Multiple Mineralized Zones Across a District Scale Property

Importantly, mineralization at Sela Creek is not limited to a single zone.

Additional targets including Puma East, Golden Hand, and Big Berg have returned encouraging drill results, confirming the presence of gold mineralization across multiple areas within the property.

Across the broader land package, Miata has identified more than two dozen exploration targets, many of which remain untested by drilling. This provides substantial exploration upside and multiple opportunities for continued discovery.

A key indicator supporting exploration potential is the widespread presence of historic artisanal mining throughout the project area. These surface workings provide geological evidence of gold mineralization and have helped guide modern exploration targeting.

Miata’s land position spans approximately 215 square kilometres along a mineralized corridor extending roughly 14 kilometres in length, highlighting the district scale nature of the opportunity.

Fully Funded Drill Program and Active Exploration

Miata is currently executing a fully funded 25,000 metre drill programme designed to expand known mineralized zones and test additional targets across the project.

The company has reported visible gold in drill core from certain holes, confirming the presence of gold mineralization.

Miata Completes First Four Holes of Fully Funded 25,000 Metre Drill Program at Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname

The objective of ongoing drilling is to continue defining the scale, continuity, and characteristics of the mineralized system and to support future mineral resource definition if warranted by exploration success.

Suriname’s climate allows year round exploration activity, supporting consistent operational progress and steady news flow.

Secondary Asset: Nassau Gold Project

The Nassau project represents Miata’s second district scale exploration asset.

Key facts:

Area: Approximately 19,900 hectares

Ownership: 70%, with option to earn 100%

Stage: Early exploration

The project is located within a favourable geological environment near producing gold mines.

Historical drilling conducted by previous operators identified high grade gold intercepts, providing a strong foundation for future exploration.

Miata has the opportunity to apply modern exploration techniques to evaluate and expand known mineralized zones.

Note all data presented on the Nassau project is historical in nature and was not verified by Miata.

Management and Technical Leadership

Miata is led by CEO Jacob Verbaas, a professional geologist with experience in structural geology and mineral exploration.

Technical leadership is critical in early stage exploration, influencing target generation, drill program design, and geological interpretation.

The company has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Derk Hartman to the Board of Directors.

Financial Position and Exploration Funding

Miata Metals has successfully raised capital to fund its exploration activities and maintains a strong treasury position exceeding.

Exploration companies typically rely on capital markets to fund drilling and development, and Miata’s current funding position supports continued exploration advancement.

The fully funded drill program provides operational visibility and allows the company to advance exploration without immediate financing requirements.

Gold Market Context

Gold exploration companies are highly leveraged to the gold price environment.

Strong gold markets historically increase investor interest in exploration companies, improve financing conditions, and support discovery driven valuations.

The Guiana Shield has been the source of several significant gold discoveries, and renewed exploration interest in the region reflects its geological potential.

Historically, junior exploration companies that successfully define district scale gold systems during strong gold price environments have generated significant shareholder value as projects advance toward resource definition.

Strategic Outlook and Exploration Catalysts

Miata Metals is focused on advancing exploration across its district scale land position.

Key potential catalysts include:

Continued expansion of mineralized zones at Sela Creek

Drill results from the ongoing 25,000 metre program

Testing of additional exploration targets

Advancement toward future mineral resource definition, if supported by exploration results

The company’s large land position, active drilling, and geological setting provide a strong foundation for continued exploration advancement.

Summary

Miata Metals Corp represents an early-stage gold exploration company operating within one of the world’s most prospective gold producing geological regions.

The company has successfully transitioned from initial exploration into active drilling, confirming widespread gold mineralization across multiple zones.

With a large district scale land package, strong treasury position, and fully funded exploration program, Miata is positioned to continue advancing its projects.

As exploration progresses, continued drilling will play a critical role in defining the scale and potential of the company’s gold systems.

Company Information & Contact Details

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET | OTC: MMETF | FSE: 8NQ)

CSE: MMET

OTC: MMETF

FSE: 8NQ

Phone - 778-486-1500

Website - https://miatametals.com/

LinkedIn - Miata Metals Corp

X - Miata_Metals

Source

All company, financial, and operational information has been sourced from Miata Metals.

Table of Drill Results Sela Creek

Contrarian Capitalist Verdict 🟢

Miata Metals Corp (CSE: MMET | OTC: MMETF | FSE: 8NQ) has secured a large district scale land position within the Guiana Shield, one of the most prolific and underexplored gold producing regions globally.

Drilling at the Sela Creek project has already confirmed widespread gold mineralization across multiple zones, with a mineralized trend extending over kilometres and remaining open for expansion. The presence of numerous additional targets provides substantial exploration runway.

With a fully funded 25,000 metre drill program, strong treasury position, and active exploration momentum, the company is entering a critical phase where continued drilling could significantly advance the scale of the project.

While still in the exploration stage, Miata represents exposure to a developing gold discovery within a proven geological belt, supported by systematic exploration, favourable geology, and clear advancement catalysts.

To put the potential scale in perspective: two years ago, Omai Gold Mines Corp. was at a comparable early stage and just beginning to unlock the gold potential beneath historic workings along the same Guiana Shield. That company went on to trade at 27 times its former share price.

Miata’s Sela Creek project appears to sit on the same belt, in the same geological setting, with multiple mineralized zones already confirmed and a 14-kilometre artisanal footprint largely untouched by modern drilling. This is an exciting project, and still in the early innings with a lot of potential catalysts in 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Contrarian Capitalist has received financial compensation in the form of $250 USD from Connect 4 Marketing Ltd for the preparation and publication of this sponsored report. This compensation creates a conflict of interest. This report is not independent research.

All information has been sourced from company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher makes no guarantee regarding accuracy or completeness.

Investors should conduct their own due diligence and review all company filings before making investment decisions.