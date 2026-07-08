Mid-Week Macro 08/07/2026 - A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY?

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 8th July 2026, sponsored by Adam Fayed.

Adam Fayed and his team help clients worldwide with retirement planning, investments, property, tax strategies, trusts, insurance and Plan B.

Book your free no-obligation 1-hour consultation today using the button below and gain clarity on your financial strategy. Please mention The Contrarian Capitalist when you book!

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!

NB - This is not an affiliate link

Mid-week Polymarket market

The World Cup has now been whittled down to 8 teams, and France seem to be the clear favourites. Their Quarter Final against Morocco will not be easy. England have a tough game with Norway on Saturday 11th July. A potential semi-final with Argentina awaits.

GoldCore is an international precious metals specialist, offering secure access to physical gold and silver through one of the world’s most robust vaulting and logistics networks.

GoldCore US Website

GoldCore UK Website

GoldCore Republic of Ireland website

NB - This is an affiliate link and if you chose to store your metals with GoldCore then you will also be helping The Contrarian Capitalist. I do have holdings with GoldCore and can hand on heart say that they do a very good job.

Paid subscribers receive high conviction commodity research, weekly macro and commodity wraps with clear traffic light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus insights.

The goal is simple: help you protect capital, understand the real forces driving markets, and identify asymmetric opportunities before they become mainstream.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

New Strikes On Iran Significantly Stronger Than Earlier Attacks, As IRGC Targets US Navy Warships

Iran fires at American military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after US hits dozens of Iranian targets

What Future Awaits Ukrainian Military-Aged Male Refugees In The EU?

And as per Lord Bebo on X

Higher Electricity Rates In Blue States Linked To Renewable Energy Policies

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.