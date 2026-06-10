Mid-week macro 10/06/26 - Gold Drops, Silver Slumps, Revolution in the UK?

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Mid-week Polymarket market

Market rates isn’t something that was covered in this video, but they will be in the Market Wrap this coming weekend.

The ECB might have risen rates by the time you read this, the BoJ is likely to do the same, and Indonesia has risen rates this week to the best of my knowledge.

Will The Fed raise in June? Unlikely according to Polymarket and the general consensus.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

“Device-Level” Nudity Detection: UK Gov’t Blackmailing Public Into Digital ID

Russia’s fuel crisis intensifies as Ukraine steps up strikes on occupied territories - BBC News

Bill debt soars but many don’t know help is available

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.