Japan, Bonds, Yen, Free Asset Confidentiality Webinar and much more

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

Japanese election results and what that means moving forwards

A snapshot view of equities and commodities markets

The Free Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 20th February 2026

And much more!

Free Asset Confidentially Webinar

International expert Adam Fayed and I are hosting an Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 20th February 19:00 CST, where we will be exploring:

• Protecting the confidentiality of your assets, including stocks, gold, bitcoin, property, and more

• Strategies to internationalize your assets while enhancing privacy and security

If you’re unable to attend live then no problem, simply sign up and you’ll receive a free recording of the webinar.

Register Now

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

Visit GoldCore

Upgrade to Paid

High-conviction research, traffic-light market guidance, and early access to podcasts and macro insights, built for investors who prioritise capital protection and asymmetric opportunities.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro. My dissatisfaction for how the UK is run is the theme of this week. No matter how bad things back, I unfortunately don’t see Sir Keir Starmer resigning anytime soon!

I think he will remain into 2027.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

Podcasts & Posts

News Links

“Today, We Are Preparing For War”: French Defense Chief Says Europe Has Until 2030, Cites Russia As Biggest Threat | ZeroHedge

Macron urges Europe to start acting like world power

Japan election: Can Sanae Takaichi fix the economy?

Japan election results confirm super-majority of 315 seats for Takaichi’s party

“Train Wreck” US Adds $481 Billion In Debt In 3 Months

Historic Negative Jobs Revisions: 1 Million Fewer Jobs Added In 2025, Only 15,000 Avg Jobs Monthly

Public Trust In US Government Nears Historic Lows