Mid-Week Macro 21st January 2026 - Gas, Greenland & Geopolitics Galore

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 21st January 2026.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

Trump, tariffs, markets and mechanics

Davos, Greenland, NATO and the EU

A look in at commodities markets and other markets of notes thus far

Why your eyes should be on Japan

And much more

NB - Apologies if you heard any banging or crashing during the course of this video. My delightful and wonderful neighbours were cleaning or just banging around for fun!

Mid-week Polymarket market

My computers screenshot taker has decided not to work, but the market of the week is looking at whether or not Trump/USA will acquire Greenland before 2027. There is currently a 20% chance of this happening. I have a feeling that this will actually happen somehow!

Podcasts & Posts

News Links

Trump, Davos and Greenland latest

Ukraine Is Defending Itself With Money Europe Doesn’t Have

UK households to get £15bn for solar and green tech to lower energy bills

Government to offer cash payouts for people in financial crisis

