Share post
Mid-Week Macro 21st January 2026 - Gas, Greenland & Geopolitics Galore

Jan 21, 2026

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

  • Trump, tariffs, markets and mechanics

  • Davos, Greenland, NATO and the EU

  • A look in at commodities markets and other markets of notes thus far

  • Why your eyes should be on Japan

  • And much more

NB - Apologies if you heard any banging or crashing during the course of this video. My delightful and wonderful neighbours were cleaning or just banging around for fun!

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Mid-week Polymarket market

My computers screenshot taker has decided not to work, but the market of the week is looking at whether or not Trump/USA will acquire Greenland before 2027. There is currently a 20% chance of this happening. I have a feeling that this will actually happen somehow!

News Links

Trump, Davos and Greenland latest

Ukraine Is Defending Itself With Money Europe Doesn’t Have

UK households to get £15bn for solar and green tech to lower energy bills

Government to offer cash payouts for people in financial crisis

