Mid-Week Macro 27.05.26 - Oil Down, Gold Down, Opportunity Up

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 27th May 2026!

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This post and video are FREE for everyone, and topics covered include:

Personal and channel update given last week’s circumstances

Commodities and equities overview

What else to look for in the week ahead

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Mid-week Polymarket market

A bit out of the blue this week with the mid-week Polymarket market, but the New York Knicks have been on blistering form and tore their way through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With plenty of rest and momentum, I am surprised that they are only given a 29% chance (at the time of writing) of winning the NBA Championship.

The Thunder are a monster of team, and should they progress to the finals then they will be the ultimate litmus test for a Knicks team that has gone 11-0 thus far and looking for their first NBA crown since 1973.

The US LLC with The Jerz Group has now been setup and so too has banking. This is to help The Contrarian Capitalist in general and also for personal and family positions.

I have used The Jerz Group for the Paraguayan Residency process and can hands down say that it was a very good and hassle-free experience. The Jerz Group are able to help anyone worldwide. Use the button below to explore their available options, you should be able to book in a consultation with them, and please mention The Contrarian Capitalist when you get in touch with them.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

Brussels Eyes Wealth Taxes As Europe’s Fiscal Crisis Spirals

Of course, we are all going to die in the UK due to the heat

Energy bills to rise for millions as impact of Iran war hits