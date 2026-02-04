Mid-Week Macro: Gold, Geopolitics, and a Strategic Shift in Minerals

Today’s Mid-Week Macro is sponsored by First Phosphate
Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 4th February 2026.
Are Gold and Silver starting to rebound?
Was the dump due to the launching of a $12B minerals vault to cut China reliance
A check in on the markets
First Phosphate CEO John Passalacqua on Phosphate, LFP Batteries, and Strategic Supply Chains
And a guest post from Money Metals - #1 Gold dealer after a recent conversation with David Morgan.
Ex Southampton and England International Matt Le Tissier had a very open conversation about life in a post-covid world and the importance of free speech and for standing up for what you believe in.
Santiago Capital’s Brent Johnson on Dollar Strength, Geopolitics, and What Breaks Next
News Links
Trump launches $12B minerals vault to cut China reliance
JPMorgan sees gold price reaching $6,300 by year-end
Kazatomprom plans 9% uranium output rise this year
Iran Says US Carrier Has Retreated Near Yemen, Opening Door To Diplomacy
Japan Is Normalizing: Risks To The Yen Carry Trade
January US Jobs Report Rescheduled For February 11
No Global Recession In 2026, But Period Of Poor Growth Continues
