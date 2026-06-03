Mid-Week Macro: Gold Overtakes US Treasuries as a Global Reserve Asset

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 3rd June 2026.

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Mid-week Polymarket market

Last week we checked in on the NBA 2026 Champion market and highlighted the New York Knicks’ blistering 11-0 record in this year’s playoffs.

I thought that the Oklahoma City Thunder would get past the San Antonio Spurs, especially as they were up 3-2 (in a best of seven) at the time of writing last week’s Mid-Week Macro.

The Spurs eventually won that best of seven series 4-3 and I am still surprised that the Knicks are still only at a 36% chance of winning. They have had much more rest, and I think that they will ride the momentum wave to the title. We shall see!

Plan B

The US LLC with The Jerz Group has now been setup and so too has banking. This is to help The Contrarian Capitalist in general and also for personal and family positions.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

Peter Murrell used fake invoices to cover up £400,000 spending spree

Police bodycam shows officers handcuffing Henry Nowak

Gold overtakes US Treasuries as top global reserve asset