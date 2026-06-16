Miles Harris on Gold, Tokenization and the Future of Money

Today’s podcast guest is Miles Harris, who has a BSc and Master’s in Economics.

Mr Harris has been studying financial crises since 1999: Russia, Asia, Argentina, and the 2008 collapse.

History doesn’t repeat; it rebrands.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Tuesday 16th June 2026 PM UK Time.

Miles deep dives into:

The Bank of Japan has raised interest rates to their highest level since 1995, signalling the potential end of the cheap money era.

What higher Japanese rates could mean for global liquidity and financial markets.

Singapore’s growing role as a global bullion and precious metals hub.

The development of gold backed digital settlement systems and their potential use within BRICS trade networks.

Why gold remains the ultimate settlement asset in an increasingly fragmented world.

The mechanics driving global de-dollarisation and the search for alternatives to the US dollar.

How central banks are positioning themselves for a more multipolar monetary system.

The opportunities and challenges of tokenising silver and other precious metals.

An overview of Project Vault, the Silver Act, Meridian and the Clarity Act.

Why emerging legislation defining bank deposits as digital assets could reshape the future of finance.

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recording

You can connect with Miles Harris on YouTube, Substack at Miles Harris, X, TikTok and also the Navigating the Ledger website.

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.