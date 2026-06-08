Contrarian Capitalist 3-4 Month Roadmap

The purpose of this quick post is to share what the roadmap is for the next 3-4 months, and to put some perspective on the last 6 weeks.

Before we do that, a massive thank you to all founding members, paid subscribers and free subscribers. It is an honour to see the channel growing consistently.

In short, my friend and property/real estate business partner tried to commit suicide on Wednesday 22nd April 2026. I was in Mexico at the time and made the decision to come back to the UK. I will now be here until mid-September.

He survived the attempt but is unfortunately out of action for a very long-time and has suffered a severe mental breakdown. We have not been able to see each other due to the severity of his breakdown, and the psychiatric ward at the hospital are only allowing immediate family to see him at present.

He will likely never be the same again and he never spoke about any challenges that he was facing. Friends and family have said the same.

If you are struggling with something in your life, please take the first step and speak to someone. Don’t let all of the pressure build up within you!

Therefore, the last 6 or so weeks have been full on dealing with property/real estate business matters as well as a range of personal matters in relation to the above. The next 3-4 months will be the same.

The hope is that this explains why there has been a reduction in output on The Contrarian Capitalist in the last 6 weeks.

I am doing (and will continue to do) my best to keep on top of everything and to continue to provide as much value as possible to each and every one of you.

Thank you for your understanding and if you take one thing away from this post, then please make sure that you communicate with people and don’t be afraid to open up, no matter how difficult the circumstances may be.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.

UK 1 on 1 meetups available

For those that are UK based, 1 on 1 meetups are available until September. This is a personalised 4-hour face to face session and can explore whatever topics you want, from commodities to Plan B, nothing is off the table.

These are priced at £297.

To arrange a meetup please email me at thecontrariancapitalist@gmail.com

Thank you to Bob for already booking one in for June.

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