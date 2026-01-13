Take Control with The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist is a decision-support service for investors who care more about protecting capital and exploiting asymmetric opportunities than following narratives.

Whether you want to stay informed with contrarian insights or build a bespoke roadmap for your wealth, markets, and international mobility, we provide clarity, actionable guidance, and a structured framework to help you protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.

Our Offerings

Paid Subscriptions

Monthly Subscription → $11

Weekly Commodity & Market Wraps, contrarian insights, and our Traffic-Light System for clear guidance. Plus:

Timely market updates to stay ahead of trends

High-conviction research and actionable strategies

Exclusive subscriber-only analysis and bonus content

Insights designed to outsmart mainstream narratives

Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!

Lock in lifetime access to conviction-driven research, weekly wraps, and high-conviction investment insights at 50% off. This discount ends Saturday 17th January 2026. Once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist.

50% OFF FOREVER

Founding Member → $340 One-Time Lifetime Access

Lifetime access to all insights and updates with a single one-off investment.

High-Impact Strategy Programmes (New for 2026)

Silver Strategy - $3,700

Focused, actionable strategy for one key goal

2 x 120-minute strategy sessions

Structured intake form and prep materials

Written strategy plan with actionable next steps

Ideal for clients seeking a clear roadmap for a single objective, such as wealth, commodities, or Plan B strategy.

Enrol in Silver Strategy

Gold Strategy - $7,800

Integrated multi-goal solutions for a holistic plan

3–4 x 120-minute strategy sessions

Detailed prep materials and intake form

Comprehensive strategic plan and roadmap

Optional light follow-up support

Perfect for clients wanting a cohesive plan across multiple areas, including wealth, residency, and planning for contingencies.

Enrol in Gold Strategy

Platinum Advisory - $16,900

Complete bespoke advisory for transformative results

5–6 x 120-minute sessions

Deep intake and prep documentation

Bespoke reports, executive playbook, and action checklist

Priority follow-up support

For clients who want a full, high-impact, multi-domain solution covering wealth, residency, tax, and implementation guidance.

Enrol in Platinum Advisory

Every programme is designed to deliver outcomes, not just time, ensuring you walk away with clarity, actionable insights, and a roadmap for success.

Whether you’re looking to dip your toes into contrarian insights or secure full strategic guidance, there’s a path for you.