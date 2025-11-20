Today’s post is going to have an in depth look into Nickel.

All graphics and charts in this post have been produced by ChatGPT.

In recent times on The Contrarian Capitalist, we have dived into Palladium, Platinum, Thorium, Uranium, Zinc and Rhodium.

What is Nickel?

Nickel:

Has the element symbol Ni

Has the atomic number 28

Has a melting point of 1,455°C (2,651°F)

Has a boiling point of 2,913°C (5,275°F)

Is a silvery-white, hard and ductile metal with a slight golden tinge

Is corrosion resistant

5 key uses of Nickel are:

Stainless Steel

65% - 70% of the global demand for nickel is for stainless steel. Stainless steel is durable, corrosion-resistant and is used in everything from industrial pipelines to kitchen appliances.

EV Batteries

Nickel is a key component in battery chemistries that are used in both EV’s and grid storage. High nickel chemistries are favoured because of their high energy density qualities.

Superalloys

Nickel can be used in order to create superalloys. These alloys are useful due to nickel’s strength at high temperatures and are likely to be found in aerospace applications, turbines and jet engines.

Electronics/Electroplating

Due to the fantastic qualities that nickel has in terms of being corrosion resistant, it is heavily used in order to coat other metals to thus improve their corrosion resistance. Its shiny nature also helps to improve appearance and makes it a great use within electronics and for electroplating.

Coins

There is a fun fact about nickel later on in this post. Nickel has historically been used in coins.

Class 1 v Class 2 Nickel

There are 2 different classes of nickel.

Class 1

Purity is > 99.8%

Used in lithium-ion batteries, electroplating, aerospace and high performing alloys

Typically derived from sulfide ores

Main producers are Canada, Russia, Australia & parts of Africa

Class 2