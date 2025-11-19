Norsemont Mining - A potential 10x/20x bagger?

Today’s episode features Norsemont Mining (CSE:NOM | OTC: NRRSF) CEO Marc Levy.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 11th November PM

Disclaimer: The Contrarian Capitalist was compensated by Norsemont Mining for producing this interview. Robert Smallbone (The Contrarian Capitalist) is not a shareholder of Norsemont Mining at the time of recording this interview on Tuesday 11th November 2025. Nothing contained in this video is to be constituted as investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.

Marc deep dives into:

Sentiment in the gold market since 2003

Gold and silver price targets

Why Goldman Sachs 60/20/20 portfolio shift (20% now recommended for gold) is a significant shift for the industry

Q3 mining results across the industry and why there is a lot of room left to run

What makes Norsemont Mining stand out from other projects

Why country/community/team and people are integral to a successful mining operation

Where Norsemont Mining currently is and where it could possibly go

And much more

About Marc Levy & Norsemont Mining

Marc Levy is the Chairman and CEO of Norsemont Mining (OTC: NRRSF | CSE: NOM), a Canadian resource development company focused on advancing and developing the past-producing Choquelimpie gold/silver/copper project in Northern Chile.

Norsemont Mining owns 100% of the past-producing Choquelimpie Gold-Silver Project in Northern Chile with 2.7Moz AuEq MRE



The Norsemont Mining website is https://norsemont.com

You can follow Norsemont Mining on X at https://x.com/norsemont

Norsemont have also now commenced their Phase 3 Drill Programme at Choquelimpie





