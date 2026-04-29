Oil and KOSPI rip, gold and silver dip. Mid-Week Macro 29th April

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 29th April 2026.

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This post and video are FREE for everyone, and topics covered include:

Personal and channel update given last week’s circumstances

Commodities and equities overview

What else to look for in the week ahead

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Mid-week Polymarket market

Being back in the UK, it feels appropriate to check in with ‘Starmer out by’. I would love to say tomorrow but that will be very unlikely. If Angela Rayner makes her move then it is possible by the summer. Bar that, I think that even by the end of 2026 is in unlikely, unless he properly shoots himself in the foot between now and then!

I am currently working with The Jerz Group to formalise a US LLC as well as other banking, tax structuring and future proofing both The Contrarian Capitalist and personal and family positions.

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GoldCore is an international precious metals specialist, offering secure access to physical gold and silver through one of the world’s most robust vaulting and logistics networks.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

Max Pressure: U.S. Prepares For Extended Hormuz Blockade As Treasury Warns Sanction Risks Linked To China's "Teapot" Refineries

Fuel costs: Irish government announces supports following protests

Bank of Canada Keeps Rates On Hold As It "Looks Through War's Immediate Impact On Inflation"

US Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 4 Years, Analyst Says