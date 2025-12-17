Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist, where we help you to Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

PART 1 - OIL: THE SLOW BURNER?

Over the past few months, I’ve invested considerable time discussing the long-term trajectories of gold and silver—assets that, in my view, may be on the cusp of generational revaluations toward $9,000 and $375 respectively.

Yet, as crucial as those precious metals are to the broader macro narrative, there is another commodity quietly bubbling beneath the surface—one far less glamorous, far more cyclical, and yet historically capable of delivering some of the most dramatic moves in global markets.

This asset is oil.

Oil is often dismissed as yesterday’s story—too dirty, too volatile, too subject to geopolitical whims. And yet, the past tells us that when investors underestimate oil they can do so at their own peril.

That mistake can be paid for with missed opportunities of a magnitude few other assets can match.

A Tale of Two Markets - And A Hidden Hedge

Right now, the U.S. equity market is sitting in its super-bubble—with valuations stretched to levels last observed in the late-1920s. The uncomfortable truth is that such extremes do not last forever.

And what may not always be appreciated is that across multiple cycles, oil has proven to be one of the most powerful hedges against profoundly overvalued U.S. equities:

· 1971: Oil was 321% undervalued and surged 1,000% over the next nine years, while the S&P 500 was 9% overvalued and gained only 7%

· 1998: Oil was 213% undervalued and exploded 865% over 10 years, while the S&P 500 was 53% overvalued and fell 19%

· 2020: Oil was 268% undervalued and is up 132% so far, while the S&P 500 was 98% overvalued and is up 81%

The message is clear: when U.S. equities disconnect from economic reality, oil becomes the quiet beneficiary—not immediately, but relentlessly, and dramatically.

If The Cycle Repeats…

If the 1971-1980 and 1998-2008 supercycles conform with the present decade, we may be looking at:

· Oil → Rising roughly 940% from its 2020 cycle low

· S&P 500 → Declining around 6% over the same period

This suggests oil could move toward $290 per barrel by 2029, while the S&P 500 could slide toward 2,750 points.

A bold claim, yes—but grounded in valuation history, not wishful thinking.

Where Valuation Models Stand Today

My fair-value models place:

· Oil → 20% undervalued, fair value $70

· S&P 500 → 139% overvalued, fair value 2,850 points

In other words: Oil is on a keto diet. Equities are bloated. That is not a stable equilibrium.

The story now gets more complicated—because in reality every compelling opportunity in markets has an elephant in the room…

PART 2 - OIL: A STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY… WITH AN ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Oil’s greatest enemy is not policy. Nor ESG pressure. Nor even supply dynamics.

Oil’s greatest enemy is the business cycle.

And right now, the business cycle is flashing an array of recessionary warnings so bright it requires a trip to the ICU.

Recessionary Red Flags

Across the past century, four indicators have proven uncannily accurate at signalling major slowdowns. Today, all four are aligned:

· Yield curve inversion—the longest in U.S. history

· Gold’s parabolic rise—fastest ascent since the 1970s

· Leading economic indicators falling for three straight years

· Unemployment creeping upward for two years

Any one of these alone would warrant caution. Together, they suggest a 2026 U.S. recession that looks increasingly like the base case, not a tail risk.

How Oil Behaves In Recessions

Median inflation-adjusted returns across eight recessions since 1969:

· Bonds: +6.7% - the clear safe haven

· Gold: +2.6% - reliable, but not infallible

· Housing: -1.5% - occasionally resilient

· Oil: -8.6% - deeply cyclical

· S&P 500: -8.8% - the weakest performer

Oil is undoubtedly cyclical—but its worst returns often create its best future opportunities.

Oil’s historical bear-market drops (since 1970) have ranged from 60-68%. From the recent $109 high, that points to a potential low of:

$35–$45 per barrel

Especially if a deep U.S. recession emerges in 2026.

But recessions are not where oil’s story ends. They are where it begins…

PART 3 - THE DARK DUEL: BLACK GOLD VS THE DEVIL’S METAL

In recent months, I’ve discussed how silver - often called the Devil’s Metal - might be preparing for a steep, almost fantastical rise toward $375. But silver never moves alone.

It has a long shadow, and standing inside that shadow is its old adversary, old partner, and old reflection—oil.

A 165-Year Gunslinger’s Duel

When you map silver and oil prices from 1860 to today—covering the age of steam, mechanisation, electrification, globalisation, and deglobalisation—you find something astonishing:

An 86% correlation across 165 years.

Two commodities—one mined, one pumped—moving like two gunslingers walking ten paces, turning, and firing across history.

The rhythm of this duel is unmistakable:

Silver fires first. Oil responds within 0-2 years.

This pattern appears in:

· Early-1970s and late-1970s commodity booms

· Mid-2000s commodity supercycle

· Post-2008 Great Recession commodity surge

· 2020-22 Covid-19 commodity rebound

The gunsmoke choreography is remarkably consistent.

But In 2024–25, Something Broke…

Recently, the duel fell out of rhythm:

· Silver: $30 → $62 (Dec 2024-Dec 2025)

· Oil: $70 → $58 (Dec 2024-Dec 2025)

Silver drew its pistol. Oil left its weapon holstered.

But in a 165-year duel with an 86% lockstep, such divergences rarely persist. Historically, when silver moves, oil eventually follows—often with greater force.

Why Oil May Be Preparing For Its Draw

Three elements now echo through the data:

1) Silver has already fired—the historical trigger for oil

2) The 0-2 year lag points squarely to 2026-27

3) The valuation gap between the two metals is significant:

· Silver: 22% overvalued

· Oil: 20% undervalued

This misalignment has historically been the dry gunpowder beneath oil’s most explosive rallies.

PART 4 - BLACK GOLD: COULD IT SOAR TO $350 BY 2029?

Oil’s recent behaviour—its slump from $129 to near $58, its lacklustre recovery, the persistent pessimism that surrounds it—makes it easy to forget that oil is one of the world’s most cyclically explosive assets.

But what is the historical narrative?

A Century And A Half of Boom–Bust–Rebirth

Looking back at 150 years of oil:

· 1931 Great Depression Trough → Led to a 61x gain over 49 years

· 2020 Covid-19 Trough → Has only thus far led to a 3x gain over 5 years

Every major low has been followed by a violent resurgence once economic activity recovered.

To visualise this, I built the 150-Year Oil Rainbow—a five-zone valuation channel:

· Bubble

· Expensive

· Fair Value

· Cheap

· Depressed

Today, oil sits firmly in the cheap region. Historically, when oil occupies this zone—and when recession fears peak—the following 3-5 years have delivered some of the best returns across global markets.

What The Future Could Hold

If the historical channel holds—as it has twice before—oil could rise from roughly $58 today to $350 by 2029.

That is not inevitable.

But it is a forecast of probability—grounded in:

· 55 years of valuation cycles

· 165 years of silver–oil correlation

· 150 years of long-term price channels

· Today’s extreme undervaluation relative to major assets

Final Word - The Most Misunderstood Asset Of The Decade?

The next year could be uncomfortable for oil investors.

If the U.S. does enter a recession in 2026, oil could slip to $35-$45—painful, yes, but historically consistent.

Yet beyond that turbulence lies a powerful truth:

Oil is the slow burner of global markets—but when it finally ignites, the flames stretch across entire decades.

And standing here, in late-2025, looking at valuations, correlations, long-term channels, and the unfolding macro cycle, one conclusion keeps nagging at me:

Oil may be the most mispriced, misunderstood, and potentially explosive asset of the 2020’s.

Not today.

Not tomorrow.

But soon—and it might just be spectacular.

By Tom Bradshaw, MSc—Beyond the Headlines

