Paul Kiker | The Dollar Crossroads: Boom for Some, Pain for Others

Today’s episode features Paul Kiker, President/Chief Investment Officer at Kiker Wealth Management. Paul has 25+ years of experience in the financial services field, where he focuses on offering unbiased, personal advice. His hobbies include shooting sporting clays and fly fishing.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 27th January 2026 AM

Upgrade to Paid

Topics covered in this podcast/video include:

An introduction to Paul and his team at Kiker Wealth

1 chart that shows that Gold has a lot of room to run to the upside

Why $5,000 gold and nothing breaking is a surprise to Paul

The DXY and a potential end of month breakdown

What asset classes historically benefit from a strengthening DXY

What asset classes historically benefit from a weakening DXY

Why a declining level of trust in the US has seen a tectonic shift in geopolitical thinking and strategy

And much more

Contact Information

To get in touch with Paul, please coordinate with Mackenzie at

mackenzie@kikerwealth.com or on phone at (706) 253-7285

You can also visit the Kiker Wealth Management Website.

Please mention that you have come from The Contrarian Capitalist

Unlock Paid Access

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.