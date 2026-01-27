Paul Kiker | The Dollar Crossroads: Boom for Some, Pain for Others

Today’s episode features Paul Kiker, President/Chief Investment Officer at Kiker Wealth Management. Paul has 25+ years of experience in the financial services field, where he focuses on offering unbiased, personal advice. His hobbies include shooting sporting clays and fly fishing.
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 27th January 2026 AM
Topics covered in this podcast/video include:
An introduction to Paul and his team at Kiker Wealth
1 chart that shows that Gold has a lot of room to run to the upside
Why $5,000 gold and nothing breaking is a surprise to Paul
The DXY and a potential end of month breakdown
What asset classes historically benefit from a strengthening DXY
What asset classes historically benefit from a weakening DXY
Why a declining level of trust in the US has seen a tectonic shift in geopolitical thinking and strategy
And much more
Contact Information
To get in touch with Paul, please coordinate with Mackenzie at
mackenzie@kikerwealth.com or on phone at (706) 253-7285
You can also visit the Kiker Wealth Management Website.
Please mention that you have come from The Contrarian Capitalist
