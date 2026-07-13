Contrarian Capitalist Roadmap for 2026

Back in June I shared a 3–4 month roadmap for The Contrarian Capitalist.

With so many new Founding Members, paid subscribers, and free subscribers joining since then, I wanted to give everyone a clear update on what’s happening behind the scenes and how it affects the channel in the short to medium term.

In April, my former property/real estate business partner attempted suicide for the second time. I was in Mexico when it happened and immediately returned to the UK.

It has since become clear that he had been quietly struggling with a serious mental health decline for several years without telling anyone. This built up until it resulted in a severe breakdown in April.

He will never be the same again. All I can do now is wish him well as he begins what will be a very long road to recovery. We still haven’t been able to see each other because of the seriousness of his condition.

As a direct result, I’ve had to devote significant time to sorting out the property/real estate businesses. There were numerous issues and mistakes that needed addressing, and this has required bringing in various professionals.

This has naturally meant fewer written pieces, fewer Substack notes, and fewer podcasts since April.

I expect this reduced output to continue for the remainder of 2026, although I will be returning to Mexico in September to be with my wife again.

Today I turn 38. It’s been one of the most challenging years of my life so far, but it has also brought a deeper sense of perspective and gratitude. Milestones like this have a way of making you reflect on what really matters i.e. health, family, and the people who stand by you. I’m genuinely thankful to still be here, doing this work, and continuing to build something meaningful with all of you.

Your patience and continued support through all of this has been truly incredible so it is imperative to say a big thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to every single one of you.

One important takeaway I’d like to share is that no matter what you’re going through, please talk to someone. We all have things we’re proud to shout about, and things we keep hidden. Reaching out really does help.

UK 1 on 1 meetups available

For those that are UK based, 1 on 1 meetups are available until September. This is a personalised face to face session and is tailored to you. Nothing is off the table as everything from Plan B to commodities to international strategies can be discussed.

These are priced at £297.

To arrange a meetup please email me at thecontrariancapitalist@gmail.com

Thank you to a couple of subscribers to have already taken up this offer and who have got exceptional value for money from them.

Wherever you are in the world, paid subscribers receive high conviction commodity research, weekly macro and commodity wraps with clear traffic light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus insights.

The goal is simple: help you protect capital, understand the real forces driving markets, and identify asymmetric opportunities before they become mainstream.

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