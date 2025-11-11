Playing by the Rules: How to Outsmart Britain’s Broken System (Legally)

Crypto Rich of Crypto Rich Politics invited me onto his fantastic show. We sat down on Friday 7th November PM to discuss a wide range of worldwide political challenges and what we can do about them.
NB - Recorded on Friday 7th November 2025 PM
Rich & Rob discuss:
The recent NY Mayoral election
The current political powers in play and why
The end game
UK Energy policy gone wrong
How to withhold tax lawfully in the UK. NB - Not a financial recommendation (link below)
Other key and important UK Laws & Statutes
And much more
