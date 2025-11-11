The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Transcript

Playing by the Rules: How to Outsmart Britain’s Broken System (Legally)

The Great British Breakdown doesn’t mean you have to play by the same failing ideology. Rich & Rob reveal how you can lawfully keep more of what’s yours.
The Contrarian Capitalist
Nov 11, 2025

Crypto Rich of Crypto Rich Politics invited me onto his fantastic show. We sat down on Friday 7th November PM to discuss a wide range of worldwide political challenges and what we can do about them.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Friday 7th November 2025 PM

Rich & Rob discuss:

  • The recent NY Mayoral election

  • The current political powers in play and why

  • The end game

  • UK Energy policy gone wrong

  • How to withhold tax lawfully in the UK. NB - Not a financial recommendation (link below)

  • Other key and important UK Laws & Statutes

  • And much more

Contact Information for Taxes (as mentioned above)

ProbityCo | Withhold Tax Lawfully

Other Articles of Note

UK Bill of Rights 1689

Peasants Revolt 1381

Harrying of the North in 11th Century

