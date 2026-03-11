The Contrarian Capitalist

Private Credit Warning Signs and Oil Market Turbulence - Mid-Week Macro 11th March

BlackRock, Blackstone, Cliffwater, Blue Owl and JPMorgan are facing growing scrutiny as private credit stress builds while oil markets add another layer of uncertainty.
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Mar 11, 2026

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 11th March 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

  • Credit stresses throughout

  • Commodities latest

  • And much more!

Free Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 13th March 10:00 ET!

Adam Fayed and I hosted an asset confidentially webinar a couple of weeks ago. This was received well and we will do another one on Friday 13th March at 10:00 ET.

This time Mark Morris, who has consulted for the OCED and EU, will attend to speak about advanced structuring!

If you’re unable to attend live, simply sign up and you’ll receive a free recording of the webinar.

Free 1-Hour Financial Strategy Session with Adam Fayed ($700 value)

Adam Fayed and his team help clients worldwide with retirement planning, investments, property, tax strategies, trusts, insurance and Plan B.

Book your free no-obligation 1-hour consultation today using the button below and gain clarity on your financial strategy. Please mention The Contrarian Capitalist when you book!

NB - This is not an affiliate link

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro, and today’s market looks at who the Republican Presidential Nominee for 2028 is likely to be. Many assume JD Vance but Marco Rubio seems to be hitting the right notes at the moment.

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

Visit GoldCore

Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

Eric Yeung - USA on course for a winning, grinding, pullback

Eric Yeung - USA on course for a winning, grinding, pullback

The Contrarian Capitalist and Eric Yeung
·
Mar 9
Tavi Costa: The Commodity Supercycle Playbook - Brazil, China, Mining Stocks & Latin America

Tavi Costa: The Commodity Supercycle Playbook - Brazil, China, Mining Stocks & Latin America

The Contrarian Capitalist and Tavi Costa
·
Mar 10
WTI Extends Gains, Shrugs Off SPR Release Amid Crude Build, Dip In US Production | ZeroHedge

A $26 Billion Problem + A $33 Billion Problem = | ZeroHedge

JPMorgan Restricts Private Credit Lending After Markdowns

Silver’s Bubble Is Still Deflating | ZeroHedge

