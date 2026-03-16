A massive thank you to everyone that attended the recent webinars with International Experts Mark Morris and Adam Fayed.

They were both incredibly insightful and I trust that you got value from them. The idea of a UK Trust Fund combined with Svalbard and the fact that you can be off limits and pretty much unfindable, all within a legal structure, is pretty impressive and a setup that should appeal to every Contrarian Capitalist.

Mark Morris has consulted for the European Union and the OECD. He has created arguably the world’s most confidential asset protection structure.

You can see that recording here.

If you haven’t already, I suggest watching the first webinar, because Adam also spoke about:

What the CRS and other government information sharing agreements are. This will make Mark’s words about the CRS on the second webinar make sense.

How you can legally avoid these information sharing agreements. Adam mentioned some options with lower minimums than Mark’s structure (sometimes minimums of tens of thousands of Dollars is possible).

To see that recording click here.

If you want to take the next step and discuss confidentiality and avoiding government overreach, then you can book a free no-obligation 1-hour consultation with Adam Fayed and his team today by using the button below. Please mention The Contrarian Capitalist. This is not an affiliate link.

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!