Today’s Commodity Deep Dive is going to have in depth look into Rhodium.

In recent times on The Contrarian Capitalist, we have dived into Palladium, Platinum, Thorium, Uranium and Zinc.

What is Rhodium?

Rhodium:

Has the element symbol Rh

Is a silvery-white, highly reflective metal

Is a member of the platinum group metals (PGMs)

Is hard but brittle

Is much rarer than Gold + Platinum

Is not toxic in bulk but Rhodium compounds can be dangerous if inhaled

Has a melting point of 1,964°C (3,567°F)

Has a boiling point of 3,695°C (6,683°F)

4 Main uses of Rhodium are:

Automobile Industry

The current biggest use of Rhodium is for catalytic converters and specifically reducing NOx emissions in vehicles.

Jewellery

Due to the fact that it is highly reflective, Rhodium is used to plate white gold or silver in order to ensure that reflective finish. Like Platinum, it does not tarnish easily either.

Mirrors & Optics

The same reason as above. It is highly reflective and thus makes it a suitable element for mirrors etc

Electronics

Rhodium is corrosion resistant and thus makes it a very good element for contacts in electronics.

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month, less than a couple of coffees, it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Rhodium mining, jurisdictions & Supply + Demand structures

Rhodium is NOT mined directly but is a by-product of Platinum mining and also nickel and copper refining.

Supply/Rarity

Rhodium is incredibly rare. It is about 100x rarer than gold and only 25 - 30 tonnes of Rhodium are produced per year. Compare that to an annual gold production of 3,000 tonnes and an annual platinum production of 180 tonnes.

3 reasons why Rhodium is so rare

It is NOT found in its pure form as it is found as a trace element amongst other PGM’s Extraction is complicated and is not cost effective most of the time (more on price swings later) Only a few places in the world have enough PGM deposits

The 4 main countries that supply Rhodium are:

South Africa (approx. 80% of the world’s reserves are based here) Russia Zimbabwe Canada

These 4 countries might familiar because they are the same 4 countries that produce most of the worlds Platinum. Because Rhodium is a by-product of Platinum mining, it is no surprise to see these 4 countries appear again.

Supply Challenges

South Africa is not exactly the hotbed of democracy at present and therefore local and geopolitical issues can lead to mining strikes, thus affecting supply. Power shortages can also be problematic.

Russian supply chains can also be impacted by geopolitical events. Like SA, this can have an impact on overall market supply.

Due to the fact that Rhodium is a by-product, this means that supply cannot react easily to demand. This has created some wild volatility in the market.

Demand

As mentioned above, demand is split into 4 categories.

Automobile Industry. No Rhodium = no clean diesel/gas engines Jewellery Mirrors & Optics Electronics

Future Demand for Rhodium

Demand is likely to increase moving forwards due to a number of factors such as tighter emissions standards, the rise of hybrid vehicles (which still need catalytic converters) and also use in green hydrogen production catalysts.

Threats to demand could come from the increase of EV’s.

This is because no exhaust = no need for Rhodium.

Any other advances in solid-state fuel cells and alternative catalysts will also have a major impact on demand.

Supply/Demand Imbalances

Due to the fact that Rhodium is a by-product, this means that supply cannot react easily to demand. This has created some wild volatility in the market.

An advantage to potential supply is the increase in auto catalyst recycling. As more vehicles go to scrap, specialist companies can extract and recycle PGM’s from old converters.

Given that only 25 - 30 tonnes of Rhodium are produced per year, every ounce from these extractions really does count!!

3 Fun Facts about Rhodium

It was discovered in 1803 by William Hyde Wollaston. This name might be familiar as he was the same chap that isolated palladium Name comes from the Greek “rhodon” meaning rose, due to the colour of some rhodium salts. Rhodium is used in the James Webb Space Telescope’s mirrors (used as a coating underneath the gold)

Source: NASA/Wikipedia

Pricing Challenges

Now for the fun section. Rhodium pricing has seen wild swings to say the least.

You can see from the multitude of charts below that, historically speaking, Rhodium has been fairly modest.

In 2008 it spiked to approximately $10,000 USD an ounce before crashing down (like everything else) during the Global Financial Crisis.

2020 - 2021 saw a price level of $29,000 - $30,000.

This was driven mainly because of increased emissions regulations (higher demand for catalytic converters), pandemic related supply chain carnage and low inventories and potential hoarding.

1-Month/3-Monthly/5 year and All-Time charts below

Source: Money Metals

Due to the nature of the supply/demand imbalances, when Rhodium takes off, it REALLY takes off!

We can see that from the high in 2021, it dropped back down, spiked back up to $20,000 and then tailed off to $4,000 an ounce in July 2023. From then it has started to very slowly climb back upwards and currently sits at circa $7,325 an ounce.

5 potential companies to look into for Rhodium by-production

Please note that none of this is financial advice or any form of financial recommendation.

Paid subscribers to The Contrarian Capitalist will be well aware that I took up a position in Sibanye-Stillwater at the start of 2025.

This was mainly due to it being a contrarian play and also because the price was around $3.80 USD at the time (a recent sell off had put the price down to this level).

With the share price now at circa $11.50 USD, this looks like a smart move!

I asked Grok about the top 5 companies that help to mine Rhodium. Grok said:

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats): One of the largest producers of platinum group metals (PGMs), including rhodium, contributing about 40% of the world’s rhodium supply. Their mines are mainly in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats): Another major player, producing around 1.31 million ounces of platinum concentrate in 2019, with rhodium as a significant by-product. Their operations are based in the Bushveld Complex and Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke.

Sibanye-Stillwater : A key producer of platinum, palladium, and rhodium, with operations in South Africa and the Americas. Their Marikana mine in the Bushveld Complex is a primary source of rhodium.

Northam Platinum Limited : Focused on PGM mining in South Africa, Northam extracts rhodium alongside platinum and palladium, with refining agreements in place with Germany’s WC Heraeus.

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel): Based in Russia, this company is the world’s largest palladium producer but also mines significant amounts of rhodium as a by-product, producing around 700,000 ounces of platinum in 2019 from mines in Russia, South Africa, and Botswana.

People in the West might have issues accessing Norilsk due to it being Russian. I have not done any homework on the other 3 South African companies and, as mentioned above, I took a position in Sibanye-Stillwater at the start of 2025.

Summary

Rhodium is incredibly rare, incredibly volatile and could potentially spike to very high levels again due to a black swan event.

In terms of companies that are partially in the Rhodium business, please look at the 5 companies above.

You can buy Rhodium bars, and this can be done at Money Metals Exchange.

1 Oz Rhodium Bars for Sale - Buy 1 Oz Rhodium Bars - not an affiliate link

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month, less than a couple of coffees, it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom, and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid