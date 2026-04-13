Rick Rule: Why I Sold My Silver and Where I’m Investing Now

Today’s podcast guest is the legendary Rick Rule, President and CEO at Rule Investment Media LLC and a well-known investor in natural resources and conventional financial services.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Monday 13th April 2026 AM

Rule Symposium

The Annual Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing will take place at the historical Boca Raton Resort, in Boca Raton, FL, July 6-10, 2026! The in-person event has now sold out, but e-tickets are still available, so you can watch from the comfort of your own home.

Book my Rule Symposium 2026 ticket now!

Rule Symposium 6th - 10th July 2026

In this episode, investing legend Rick Rule reveals:

Why he sold most of his physical silver and where he redeployed the capital

The key silver and gold equities he’s watching right now

His views on companies like Wheaton Precious Metals, Pan American Silver and Vizsla Silver

What sets Battle Bank apart and why it matters for investors

Why oil is still investable and how to think about energy markets today

The importance of liquidity in an increasingly unstable global environment

Plus insights on the Rule Symposium and where the smartest capital is moving

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

Rick Rule has kindly offered a free mining stock analysis for investors. Please go to www.ruleinvestmentmedia.com to take advantage for this. I’ve done it twice in the last 3-4 years and have found it to be an incredibly useful service!

You can also explore the Rule Classroom here.

For more information about Battle Bank and what they can offer, then please visit their website.

You can follow Rick Rule on X

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.