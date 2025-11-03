Rob Moore: The Hard Truth About Money, Taxes, and Freedom

Today’s podcast guest is Rob Moore, Entrepreneur, Author & Philanthropist. Founder of Progressive Property, host of the Disruptors podcast and Moore Money.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Recorded on Monday 3rd November AM

Rob deep dives into a wide range of topics, including:

The current political state of play in the UK

Why unfriendly tax regimes lead to unproductive economies

What Rob would do to attract millionaires and billionaires back to the UK

Rob’s personal asset playbook - NB Financial advice

How to build up multiple successful businesses

And multiple streams of income

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin

The state of the London property market

What you can do to protect yourself from what is coming down the road

And much more

UK Train Stabbing Incident

Rob mentioned this story at the start. You can read more about that here.

Contact Information

You can connect with Rob Moore personally on X

Progressive Property on X

Disruptors Pod on X

Moore Money YouTube Channel

Money: Know More, Make More, Give More: Learn how to make more money and transform your life - not an affiliate link

Money School

