The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

Rob Moore: The Hard Truth About Money, Taxes, and Freedom

Rob Moore exposes how the system keeps you poor, why entrepreneurs must go global, and how to protect yourself with real assets and real income streams.
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Nov 03, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Today’s podcast guest is Rob Moore, Entrepreneur, Author & Philanthropist. Founder of Progressive Property, host of the Disruptors podcast and Moore Money.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

Recorded on Monday 3rd November AM

Rob deep dives into a wide range of topics, including:

  • The current political state of play in the UK

  • Why unfriendly tax regimes lead to unproductive economies

  • What Rob would do to attract millionaires and billionaires back to the UK

  • Rob’s personal asset playbook - NB Financial advice

  • How to build up multiple successful businesses

  • And multiple streams of income

  • Gold, Silver, Bitcoin

  • The state of the London property market

  • What you can do to protect yourself from what is coming down the road

  • And much more

UK Train Stabbing Incident

Rob mentioned this story at the start. You can read more about that here.

Contact Information

You can connect with Rob Moore personally on X

Progressive Property on X

Disruptors Pod on X

Moore Money YouTube Channel

Money: Know More, Make More, Give More: Learn how to make more money and transform your life - not an affiliate link

Money School

ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rob Smallbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture