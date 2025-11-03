Rob Moore: The Hard Truth About Money, Taxes, and Freedom

Today’s podcast guest is Rob Moore, Entrepreneur, Author & Philanthropist. Founder of Progressive Property, host of the Disruptors podcast and Moore Money.
Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
Recorded on Monday 3rd November AM
Rob deep dives into a wide range of topics, including:
The current political state of play in the UK
Why unfriendly tax regimes lead to unproductive economies
What Rob would do to attract millionaires and billionaires back to the UK
Rob’s personal asset playbook - NB Financial advice
How to build up multiple successful businesses
And multiple streams of income
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin
The state of the London property market
What you can do to protect yourself from what is coming down the road
And much more
UK Train Stabbing Incident
Rob mentioned this story at the start. You can read more about that here.
Contact Information
You can connect with Rob Moore personally on X
Money: Know More, Make More, Give More: Learn how to make more money and transform your life - not an affiliate link
ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.
Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.
Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.