Rudy Havenstein: Open Q & A - Is the System Broken by Design?

Today’s episode features Senior Market Commentator Rudy Havenstein, of the popular A Havenstein Moment. Substack.
Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 28th January 2026 AM
Questions/Topics covered include:
Is the system broken by design, or did it just drift this way?
Is the biggest risk ahead economic… or psychological?
What’s the hardest truth people avoid about the current system?
Do you think the internet is waking people up or exhausting them into compliance?
Davos Establishment Can't Face the Truth, Live in a World of Fractured Fairy Tales
Rudy’s favourite bands, albums and music stories
Has spending years thinking about money and power changed how you see people?
If you had to explain gold to a child, how would you do it?
Who do you read or listen to that you strongly disagree but do so with respect?
And much more
Thank to you everyone who sent over their questions and my apologies if your question was not asked in this episode.
Contact Information & Previous Recording
You can connect with Rudy on X, on Substack at Rudy Havenstein and A Havenstein Moment. Our previous recording is below:
Rudy also mentions following Tony Deden. His Substack is TQI capital.
Unlock Paid Access
Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.