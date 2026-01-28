Rudy Havenstein: Open Q & A - Is the System Broken by Design?

Today’s episode features Senior Market Commentator Rudy Havenstein, of the popular A Havenstein Moment. Substack.

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 28th January 2026 AM

Questions/Topics covered include:

Is the system broken by design, or did it just drift this way?

Is the biggest risk ahead economic… or psychological?

What’s the hardest truth people avoid about the current system?

Do you think the internet is waking people up or exhausting them into compliance?

Davos Establishment Can't Face the Truth, Live in a World of Fractured Fairy Tales

Rudy’s favourite bands, albums and music stories

MK Ultra

Has spending years thinking about money and power changed how you see people?

If you had to explain gold to a child, how would you do it?

Who do you read or listen to that you strongly disagree but do so with respect?

And much more

Thank to you everyone who sent over their questions and my apologies if your question was not asked in this episode.

Contact Information & Previous Recording

You can connect with Rudy on X, on Substack at Rudy Havenstein and A Havenstein Moment. Our previous recording is below:

Rudy also mentions following Tony Deden. His Substack is TQI capital.

