Rudy Havenstein - Why our leaders can’t (and won't) stop the spiral they created!

NB - Recorded on Friday 5th December AM

A multitude of topics were discussed, including:

Why you need to know who Rudolf Havenstein was

The financial and economic parallels between the Weimar Republic and 2008 onwards

Inflation and the fascist capitalism of politics

Deficit spending and cutting back financial waste

Politics and power - the unbreakable bond

Debt Spirals & Yen Carry Trade coming to an end

Who is at the head of the illegal drug food chain

Rudy’s most memorable concert

And more

