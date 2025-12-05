The Contrarian Capitalist

Share post
Rudy Havenstein - Why our leaders can’t (and won't) stop the spiral they created!

Inflation, fascist capitalism, deficit madness, the yen carry unwind, and the political power structure that keeps the system on life support
The Contrarian Capitalist
Dec 05, 2025
Today’s episode features Senior Market Commentator

Rudy Havenstein
, of the popular A Havenstein Moment. Substack.

NB - Recorded on Friday 5th December AM

A multitude of topics were discussed, including:

  • Why you need to know who Rudolf Havenstein was

  • The financial and economic parallels between the Weimar Republic and 2008 onwards

  • Inflation and the fascist capitalism of politics

  • Deficit spending and cutting back financial waste

  • Politics and power - the unbreakable bond

  • Debt Spirals & Yen Carry Trade coming to an end

  • Who is at the head of the illegal drug food chain

  • Rudy’s most memorable concert

  • And more

You can connect with Rudy on X and also on Substack at

Rudy Havenstein
and A Havenstein Moment.

A Havenstein Moment.
Fairy Tales
“In a time of faith, skepticism is the most intolerable of all insults…
Read more
11 days ago · 59 likes · 23 comments · Rudy Havenstein
A Havenstein Moment.
The increasing economic fragility of middle-class families
Read more
5 days ago · 64 likes · 17 comments · Rudy Havenstein

Rudolf Havenstein - Wikipedia

Parliament Ltd: A journey to the dark heart of British politics

