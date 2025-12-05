Rudy Havenstein - Why our leaders can’t (and won't) stop the spiral they created!

Today’s episode features Senior Market Commentator, of the popular A Havenstein Moment. Substack.
NB - Recorded on Friday 5th December AM
A multitude of topics were discussed, including:
Why you need to know who Rudolf Havenstein was
The financial and economic parallels between the Weimar Republic and 2008 onwards
Inflation and the fascist capitalism of politics
Deficit spending and cutting back financial waste
Politics and power - the unbreakable bond
Debt Spirals & Yen Carry Trade coming to an end
Who is at the head of the illegal drug food chain
Rudy’s most memorable concert
And more
You can connect with Rudy on X and also on Substack atand A Havenstein Moment.
Parliament Ltd: A journey to the dark heart of British politics
