Santiago Capital’s Brent Johnson on Dollar Strength, Geopolitics, and What Breaks Next

Today’s episode features Santiago Capital founder Brent Johnson. Santiago Capital is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) regulated by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Futures Association (NFA), with its headquarters based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 4th February 2026 PM

This wide-ranging conversation covers:

The current state of play in the world

Recent gold and commodities volatility, and what this tells

The emotional intelligence that is needed to differentiate between what we want to happen and what is actually happening

DXY strength and what happens if it remains stronger for longer

Kevin Warsh’s appointment and whether or not his plans will integrate with what President Trump and Secretary Bessent want?

What is likely to break the markets first

The importance of the mid-terms in 2026 and what that could mean for the outlook for the USA. Lame Duck president.

THE rules-based order and how and why the Trump Administration are breaking them down

US dollar stablecoins, a geopolitical weapon that the US can (and will) use

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Brent Johnson/Santiago Capital at:

Substack at Santiago Capital

Santiago Capital X page

Santiago Capital website

Or at the excellent Milkshakes Pod on YouTube or X

