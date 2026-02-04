Santiago Capital’s Brent Johnson on Dollar Strength, Geopolitics, and What Breaks Next

Today’s episode features Santiago Capital founder Brent Johnson. Santiago Capital is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) regulated by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Futures Association (NFA), with its headquarters based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 4th February 2026 PM
This wide-ranging conversation covers:
The current state of play in the world
Recent gold and commodities volatility, and what this tells
The emotional intelligence that is needed to differentiate between what we want to happen and what is actually happening
DXY strength and what happens if it remains stronger for longer
Kevin Warsh’s appointment and whether or not his plans will integrate with what President Trump and Secretary Bessent want?
What is likely to break the markets first
The importance of the mid-terms in 2026 and what that could mean for the outlook for the USA. Lame Duck president.
THE rules-based order and how and why the Trump Administration are breaking them down
US dollar stablecoins, a geopolitical weapon that the US can (and will) use
And much more
Contact Information
You can connect with Brent Johnson/Santiago Capital at:
Substack at Santiago Capital
Or at the excellent Milkshakes Pod on YouTube or X
Unlock Paid Access
Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.