Shae Russell - Is There REALLY a Silver Deficit?

Today’s podcast guest Shae Russell, executive producer for Mining.com.au.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Tuesday 16th June 2026 AM UK Time.

In this wide-ranging podcast, Shae discusses:

The impact of Australia's Capital Gains Tax regime and what it could mean for IPO activity and the next generation of Australian mining companies.

Zinc markets, price trends, and why copper and silver producing mines could play an important role in future supply.

Rising wheat prices and the potential implications for economic stability, particularly in developing nations

How taking a 30,000 ft view of global markets can help investors better understand major trends and improve decision making.

Why the CRB Index remains an important indicator for commodity investors.

Where we are in the current copper cycle and what may come next.

Silver: Is there really a supply deficit, or is the narrative more complicated than many investors believe?

Tungsten and lithium markets, current conditions, and the key developments investors should monitor going forward.

Viking returns up to 1.1% tungsten trioxide from Linka stockpile - Mining.com.au

Is Australia on course for a mining boom in 2026?

The latest developments in the lithium sector and what recent price movements may be signalling.

Contact Information

Shae Russell is the executive producer for Mining.com.au

You can connect with Shae on X and on LinkedIn

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.