Silver +17.5%, Gold +11.9% - metals breakout! Monthly Wrap SEP 2025

Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for September 2025, featuringand .
3 small bits of housekeeping
This video was recorded just after the opening bell on Tuesday 30th September 2025
Please do provide feedback. We want to add as much value as possible. If there is something that you do or do not like, then please do let us know. This helps us to improve this every time we do it.
NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.
If you are yet to subscribe toor then please do so, using the buttons below.
NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.
We also take a look at Lithium and Cobalt in the video.
Grasberg Copper Mine Incident Update
Luke Gromen podcast with Erik Townsend
Paid Subscribers now have access to both the video (above) and also the September 2025 Market Chart Deck (below) as well as the Top 9 Commodity & Geopolitical Events for September.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.