The Contrarian Capitalist

3

Silver +17.5%, Gold +11.9% - metals breakout! Monthly Wrap SEP 2025

Platinum up 15.07%, Palladium up 13.88%. Buoyant metals markets! Full chart deck, video and chart analysis!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
Sep 30, 2025
Paid
3
Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for September 2025, featuring

The Contrarian Capitalist
and
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
.

3 small bits of housekeeping

  1. This video was recorded just after the opening bell on Tuesday 30th September 2025

  2. Please do provide feedback. We want to add as much value as possible. If there is something that you do or do not like, then please do let us know. This helps us to improve this every time we do it.

  3. NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.

We also take a look at Lithium and Cobalt in the video.

Grasberg Copper Mine Incident Update

Luke Gromen podcast with Erik Townsend

Paid Subscribers now have access to both the video (above) and also the September 2025 Market Chart Deck (below) as well as the Top 9 Commodity & Geopolitical Events for September.

