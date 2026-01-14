Silver Beyond $90! Copper Warning Signs and the Case for a Greenland Power Grab

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 14th January 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone and looks at:

$90 Silver and is Copper going to double top?

Mid-week snapshot of equities and commodity markets

A massive warm welcome to all founding members, paid subscribers and free subscribers. Thanks to you, the Contrarian Capitalist is now a best seller!

Thank you for participating in the quick 5 question questionnaire last week. The feedback was excellent and more in-depth analysis into various companies/contrarian opportunities as a result.

Annual Subscription → Normally $110 → Now Just $55!

Lock in lifetime access to conviction-driven research, weekly commodity and market wraps, and high-conviction investment insights at 50% off.

This 50% discount applies to all annual subscriptions taken before Saturday 17th January 2026, and once subscribed, your rate remains fixed for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist!

50% OFF FOREVER

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro.

As much as this makes sense, I doubt that it will happen before 2027.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

Podcasts & Posts

Articles/News Links

Ten things about Venezuela: on oil, geopolitics and drugs | LinkedIn

EU waters down plans to end new petrol and diesel car sales by 2035

Trump insists US needs Greenland for security ahead of White House talks - live updates - BBC News

India Plans Coal Expansion Through 2047 Despite Supposed “Climate Goals”

Thank you WEST ASIAN UNITY, Steven Morgan, Tom Weiss, Bob, Andy, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app!