The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Silver, Oil and the Macro Turning Point Most Investors Are Missing

Mid-Month Macro Dec 2025 with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist and LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Welcome to Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

As per usual, there is a LOT to talk about!

5 small bits of housekeeping

  1. None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.

  2. This video was recorded just after 09:00 ET on Monday 15th December

  3. The Monthly Wrap for December will be recorded on 31st December 2025

  4. Please continue to provide feedback as it helps us to continue to provide as much value to you as possible

  5. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and LiveSquawk Commodity Corner using the buttons below

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist

Subscribe to LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

Charts looked at today include Gold, Silver, Copper, Palladium, Platinum, VIX, DXY, S&P, NASDAQ and WTI Oil.

NB - Apologies for the charting issues with TradingView today.

The Macro Turning Point Most Investors Are Missing

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rob Smallbone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture