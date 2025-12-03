Silver Soars, Copper Flies as Supply Tightens across most commodities

Welcome to the Mid-Week Macro from The Contrarian Capitalist.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone.

Free 1-Hour Financial Strategy Session ($700 value)

Ready to take your finances to the next level? Adam Fayed and his team help clients worldwide with retirement planning, investments, property, tax strategies, trusts, insurance and Plan B.

Book your free 1-hour consultation today using the button below and gain clarity on your financial strategy.

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you

for working in partnership with The Contrarian Capitalist. You can connect with

on

!

Kevin Hassett was the name that I could not remember on that live video. The odds of him being the Fed Chair nomination are extremely high.

2 must read posts (and other news links)

of Killer Charts penned this really good article (with great diagrams) that show that advanced economies carry far more debt that emerging markets.

And

also penned a well-written commodities article. Highly recommended reading.

Putin Says ‘Ready For War’ Against Europe If Attacks On Russian Tankers, Energy Continue

Barrick Seeks to Spin-Off US Operations, Hits 13 Year Highs on News | ZeroHedge

US moves to deepen minerals supply chain in AI race with China

Drunk raccoon found passed out on liquor store floor after breaking in

Miliband warned that UK data centre boom risks guzzling gas

Labour plans to ban wood burners to bring Britain on par with EU

Small Business Job Losses Soar In November; ADP | ZeroHedge

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!