The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Silver Soars, Copper Flies as Supply Tightens across most commodities

Mid-Week Macro 3rd December looks at commodities, supply side economics, Fed policy and a drunk raccoon!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Dec 03, 2025

Welcome to the Mid-Week Macro from The Contrarian Capitalist.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone.

Free 1-Hour Financial Strategy Session ($700 value)

Ready to take your finances to the next level? Adam Fayed and his team help clients worldwide with retirement planning, investments, property, tax strategies, trusts, insurance and Plan B.

Book your free 1-hour consultation today using the button below and gain clarity on your financial strategy.

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you

Polymarket
for working in partnership with The Contrarian Capitalist. You can connect with
Polymarket
on
Substack
!

Kevin Hassett was the name that I could not remember on that live video. The odds of him being the Fed Chair nomination are extremely high.

2 must read posts (and other news links)

James Eagle
of Killer Charts penned this really good article (with great diagrams) that show that advanced economies carry far more debt that emerging markets.

KILLER CHARTS
Advanced economies carry far more debt than emerging markets
The world feels as if it is shifting under our feet. You can see it in the places we borrow from, the places we study in, the rivers that shaped us, the companies that survived disruption and the leaders now walking away from the top job. Here we have five charts, and five different stories. Yet all pointing to the same idea. The old anchors of stability are not as firm as they once were…
Read more
8 days ago · 7 likes · James Eagle

And

Guardian Research
also penned a well-written commodities article. Highly recommended reading.

Guardian Research
Happy Thanksgiving: A Seat at the Periodic Table of Elegance
The Feast of Real Things: An Introduction to the Table…
Read more
10 days ago · 12 likes · Guardian Research

Putin Says ‘Ready For War’ Against Europe If Attacks On Russian Tankers, Energy Continue

Barrick Seeks to Spin-Off US Operations, Hits 13 Year Highs on News | ZeroHedge

US moves to deepen minerals supply chain in AI race with China

Drunk raccoon found passed out on liquor store floor after breaking in

Miliband warned that UK data centre boom risks guzzling gas

Labour plans to ban wood burners to bring Britain on par with EU

Small Business Job Losses Soar In November; ADP | ZeroHedge

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rob Smallbone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture