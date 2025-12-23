This post will look at the devil’s metal.

Back to the post and the excellent Tom Bradshaw was on the show a couple of weeks ago (link below) and discussed Gold, Silver, Oil and Bitcoin.

A few eagle eyed (and eared) listeners noted that Tom called silver ‘the devil’s metal’, with many pointing out that nickel should hold this claim.

Could both be right?

Why Silver is the classic “Devil’s metal”

Silver is the most common historical and symbolic answer.

Silver gets this title because:

In folklore, silver kills monsters : werewolves, vampires, demons

Judas received 30 pieces of silver for betraying Christ

It is associated with betrayal, temptation and sin

In alchemy, silver (Luna) represents duality, reflection, and deception

In Christian symbolism, silver is often portrayed as:

Less “pure” than gold

A metal that tempts, corrupts, or exposes evil rather than redeems it

Why Nickel is the industrial “Devil’s metal”

Nickel is also known by the same name, but for predominantly modern and more industrial reasons!

Why nickel is sometimes called the Devil’s metal:

The name comes from “Kupfernickel” (German) meaning “devil’s copper”

Medieval miners thought nickel ore was cursed because it looked like copper but yielded none

It therefore ruined miners financially when they chased it, because they thought it was copper

Nickel compounds are toxic

Nickel causes severe environmental damage in mining regions (I imagine most mining operations do to be honest).

Nickel and its association with a ‘Devil’s metal’, is more down to a miner’s curse than a religious one.

We’ve covered Nickel in this recent Deep Dive.

Chat GPT provided a useful comparison chart.

Basically, both are correct and it really depends on the context being used!

Chocoholics rejoice?

On a different note, Cocoa saw some significant price increases in both 2023 and 2024, and I am sure that you have noticed this when shopping for goodies in the last 24 months.

2025 is on track to be a shocker of a year, which will likely bode well for chocolate costs from 2026 onwards. A little bit of festive cheer for those with a sweet tooth!

