User's avatar
K. Sam's avatar
K. Sam
2d

Food for thought: Going by the rate of yearly silver consumption, we have around 18 years of it left. However, reserves are never fully exploited since it takes too much energy. Thus, 10 years worth of silver is more realistic. Since the metal is critical in alternative energy applications, I can easily see mines being nationalized at some point.

