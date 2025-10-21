Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist.

Last week I explored the absolute nuclear scenario that could see silver reach beyond $17,000 an ounce. You can read that article below.

This article looks at the current dynamics at play, where gold is likely to go (and why) and then what the more ‘realistic’ silver price could be within the next 3-5 years.

This article has been done as a blend of analytics and Layman’s terms.

Silver Price Target Scenarios: What Could Come Next?

As of Monday 20th October 2025, gold sits at around $4,350 per ounce and silver sits at $52.50 per ounce, giving a current Gold-to-Silver Ratio (GSR) of roughly 83:1.

This ratio is one of the key aspects to understanding potential silver price targets.

Just in case you did not know, the GSR measures how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold.

Historically, the Gold/Silver Ratio (GSR) has ranged from anywhere from 3:1 (Ancient Egypt), through to 15:1 (Medieval Europe), all the way through to 120:1 (2020), with the current ratio being around 80:1. The GSR did reach just over 15:1 at the end of 1979.

It is important to remember that there are significant structural factors at play too.

Silver is more abundant and has large industrial demand, while gold is scarcer and primarily a store of wealth. It does have its industrial uses too, but certainly not on the same scale as silver.

Historically speaking, extreme ratios (high or low) often precede significant moves in the prices of gold and silver.

Gold Price Scenarios & GSR levels

To explore silver’s potential, we first need consider plausible gold price levels. Here are four scenarios, chosen to reflect a range of macro and market conditions such as currency debasement, geopolitical risk, central bank buying, potential nuclear reset etc.

Conservative = $5,000 USD

Moderate = $10,000 USD

Aggressive = $15,000 USD

Extreme = $20,000 USD

Most people reading this will agree that Gold is heading to $5,000 and more likely at least 5 figures. Just currency debasement alone should see 5 figure gold.

We can then simply apply the GSR to the various 4 gold price targets as set out above.

Another way to look at it could be the following:

If you believe that gold will go to $10,000 and that the GSR will not change, then the simple maths shows $125 silver, as per the 1st chart.

Even including factors such as a structural supply deficit (117 million ounces in 2025 as per the Silver Institute), energy transition demand, and GSR ratio compression, we can see that triple digit silver plausible, and possibly even $1,000+ silver if the GSR corrects and gold hits $20,000.

Also remember that the GSR did reach just over 15:1 at the end of 1979.

I believe that $10,000 gold will happen and that the GSR will at least get to 40:1, thus suggesting that Silver should see at least $250.

Adding the structural deficit

As mentioned, gold will likely continue to move to $5,000 and then $10,000 and quite possibly beyond that.

But what if it doesn’t?

In that case, the other key aspect that will work in silver’s favour is the structural deficit.

Source

The current deficit sits 117.6 million ounces. If that deficit persists and investment demand picks up, then simple supply and demand suggests that Silver will have to go a lot higher in order to re-find that balance!

This alone, in my opinion, would make triple digit Silver inevitable! Economics 101 so to speak.

Remember that Silver is an integral part for the current (pardon the pun) energy transition as well as its use for war machines as well as a multitude of other uses.

There are a lot of things working in favour for Silver. Gold will remain the key as gold normally sets the pace in a commodity super cycle before silver plays catch up.

Even if gold does not go higher (very unlikely) then the structural deficit will work in its favour.

