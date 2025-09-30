Steve Penny - $15,000 Platinum & $200+ Uranium possible. Have a plan. Have an exit strategy.

Today’s episode is with Steve Penny, founder of the Silver Chartist.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 30th September PM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Steve explores:

Silver, Gold, Platinum, Uranium and the underlying fundamentals

Price targets for Silver, Gold, Platinum Uranium

Timeframes

The importance of having a commodity plan

Exit strategies

Why the protection of wealth is as paramount as earning it

Is a black swan event around the corner?

And much more

Contact Information

Website = SilverChartist PRO

X = SilverChartist

Silver Chartist Special Offer

ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s cracking value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Not ready for a paid subscription? You can still support the channel by buying me a coffee. Every contribution helps us keep delivering top-tier content.

Buy CC a Coffee

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!