The Contrarian Capitalist

Steve Penny - $15,000 Platinum & $200+ Uranium possible. Have a plan. Have an exit strategy.

$15,000 Gold and $300 Silver are likely too as well as $200 Oil!
Sep 30, 2025
Today’s episode is with Steve Penny, founder of the Silver Chartist.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 30th September PM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Steve explores:

  • Silver, Gold, Platinum, Uranium and the underlying fundamentals

  • Price targets for Silver, Gold, Platinum Uranium

  • Timeframes

  • The importance of having a commodity plan

  • Exit strategies

  • Why the protection of wealth is as paramount as earning it

  • Is a black swan event around the corner?

  • And much more

Contact Information

Website = SilverChartist PRO

X = SilverChartist

Silver Chartist Special Offer

