Steve Penny - $15,000 Platinum & $200+ Uranium possible. Have a plan. Have an exit strategy.

Today’s episode is with Steve Penny, founder of the Silver Chartist.
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 30th September PM
In this wide-ranging podcast, Steve explores:
Silver, Gold, Platinum, Uranium and the underlying fundamentals
Price targets for Silver, Gold, Platinum Uranium
Timeframes
The importance of having a commodity plan
Exit strategies
Why the protection of wealth is as paramount as earning it
Is a black swan event around the corner?
And much more
Contact Information
Website = SilverChartist PRO
X = SilverChartist
