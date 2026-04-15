Strait of Hormuz Hostilities: Silver Surge Ahead as Markets Misprice Risk | Midweek Macro April 15 2026

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 15th April 2026.

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Is the Middle East conflict all about oil v rare earths?

Latest commodity and equity updates

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Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro. Given the recent truce, we check in again with the odds of Strait of Hormuz traffic going back to ‘normal’ by the end of April.

I said it last week and I will say it again, I am not buying it and do not see this happening whatsoever. This market is priced way too high. The ceasefire and the current situation is not to be trusted!

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Jeremy will likely be on the show in due course.

Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

Is The Iran War Good For The Petrodollar? | ZeroHedge

Bank of America Jumps On Record Equity Trading Revenue, Net Interest Income Forecast Increase, Offset By FICC Miss | ZeroHedge

Gina Rinehart: Australia's richest person must share part of her mining fortunes, court rules