Important Disclosure: This is a paid sponsorship report. The Contrarian Capitalist has been compensated for featuring Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: SUU, OTC: SUUFF, FRA: TO3). Nothing in this report constitutes financial, investment, or tax advice. All content is for educational and informational purposes only. Resource exploration companies are highly speculative and carry significant risk of capital loss. Past performance (of management or peers) is no guarantee of future results. Readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

The basis for Uranium

While the crowd chases the latest AI hype in Big Tech stocks trading at nosebleed multiples, a quieter but more foundational supercycle is building beneath the surface: the structural shortage of uranium needed to power it all.

Data centres, EVs, reshoring, and net-zero commitments are colliding with decades of underinvestment in nuclear fuel supply.

Governments and tech giants alike are waking up to the reality that intermittent renewables won’t cut it for reliable, 24/7 baseload power.

Enter Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: SUU, OTC: SUUFF, FRA: TO3), a Wyoming-focused explorer with veteran management, strategic land in proven ISR districts, and early drilling success that positions it as a high-upside asymmetric bet in the unfolding U.S. uranium renaissance.

The Macro Setup: Why Uranium’s Supercycle Has Legs

At COP28, the U.S. and over 20 nations pledged to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050. Today we have 436 reactors operating, 79 under construction, 124 planned, and 305 proposed, with build rates at a 25-year high.

The World Nuclear Association’s upper-case scenario points to uranium demand rising 127% by 2030 and 200% by 2040, creating a projected ~240 million pound deficit by 2040 as annual demand (currently ~180-190M lbs) potentially triples by 2050.

And then we add the new-age demand drivers:

AI & Data Centres - Microsoft is restarting Three Mile Island for 20 years of full output. Amazon, Meta, and Google have aggressive GW targets. Data centres have nearly doubled in a decade and now consume electricity on the scale of entire countries.

EVs & Electrification - More vehicles on the road means vastly higher stable power needs.

SMRs - Small Modular Reactors offer factory-built scalability. Amazon is signing deals; Rolls-Royce has major backing and there is much more to come.

Geopolitics adds fuel too! Supply is constrained, uranium is a designated U.S. critical mineral for energy and defence, and domestic production is finally getting policy tailwinds. The contrarian case here is simple i.e. markets have underpriced the multi-year supply crunch while hyping everything else.

Why Wyoming?

Wyoming is the historical king of U.S. uranium, producing 78% of domestic output as recently as 2018. Over 70 years and 250+ million pounds mined.

The geology favours low-cost In-Situ Recovery (ISR): permeable sandstones, straightforward permitting, effective groundwater remediation, and far lower drilling costs than Canada’s Athabasca Basin. Infrastructure is in place, regulations are mine-friendly, and majors like Cameco and UR-Energy are already active.

Strathmore controls over 9,000 acres across the Shirley Basin and Gas Hills districts, which is right beside past producers and current developments, with highway access and nearby processing plants. In fact, as per the chart below, it is the only company that ticks all of the boxes in terms of exposure, focus and being an explorer.

The Assets: Real Mineralization, Expanding Footprints

Agate Project (Shirley Basin)

The property consists of 124 mining claims covering ~2,560acres. Kerr-McGee Corp. historically drilled up to 650 holes in the area covered by the project. 300 of the holes have available data and are currently being evaluated, with assistance from the University of Wyoming’s Geology Dept.

Strathmore completed a 48-hole drill programme in 2026, with 85% of holes mineralized from depths of 80 - 150 ft deep. Strathmore has completed 294 holes on the property with 85% intersecting mineralization >0.01% U308 over 2ft.

Beaver Rim (Gas Hills)

Strathmore property lies just south of Cameco, which has the highest uranium grades and largest resources in the Gas Hills. Beaver Rim is 5,475 acres across 265 claims.

Cameco’s Project identifies resources of over 13M lbs indicated and 6M lbs inferred. Extensive historical resources adjacent to Strathmore claims.

Beaver Rim has been under-explored and the potential for higher grade mineralization within stacked roll fronts is substantial.

Beaver Rim is in the geologic regime of the depositional mineralized channels that potentially brought uranium north to the Gas Hills.

Night Owl

Small past producer with updated geologic understanding for future targeting. Collectively, these offer targeted exposure in two premier districts with actual uranium hits. This is normally something that many early-stage peers lack, thus giving Strathmore an advantage.

2026 Plans

The University of Wyoming funded research ($200,000 US) will enable Strathmore to better locate drilling targets and uncover higher grade mineralization at both their Agate and Beaver Rim projects.

Preliminary results from the University of Wyoming suggest that gravity and magnetic signatures could be used to identify high priority targets for the exploration of roll-front mineralization.

The Team

This isn’t a green team chasing trends. Chairman & CEO Dev Randhawa has been in uranium since 1996, with discoveries like Waterbury Lake and Triple R in the Athabasca, plus strong spinout track records (Fission Uranium +560%, others +550% to +688%).

You are likely familiar with Chairman & CEO Dev Randhawa as he was mentioned in F4 Uranium: A $6.6M Bet on a Proven Discovery Team in the Athabasca Basin

Director John DeJoia has over 50 years in the Uranium/nuclear industry, including oversight of 20+ million pounds produced.

Marion Loomis is a Director of Strathmore. He was the Director of the Wyoming Mining Association for 20+ years (lobbying group for state and federal legislation).

VP Exploration Terrence Osier and advisors round out deep local and technical expertise.

Management’s history of discoveries, developments, and monetization’s (e.g., $85M sale to Denison) gives confidence they know how to create shareholder value in this cycle.

Capital Structure & Valuation Snapshot (as of late May 2026)

At this micro-cap level, successful drilling and macro tailwinds offer significant torque. Compared to peers: Strathmore stands out for dual-district exposure, ISR amenability, actual mineralization, and U.S. focus.

The Bottom Line & Contrarian Capitalist Verdict 🟢

Strathmore Plus Uranium offers leveraged, jurisdictionally attractive exposure to a uranium market where demand fundamentals look secular and supply remains stubbornly tight.

With proven operators, drill-proven mineralization, and proximity to infrastructure in America’s top uranium state, it sits at the intersection of energy security, AI power needs, and the nuclear renaissance.

In a world drowning in overvalued tech narratives, a lean uranium explorer with real rocks in the ground and battle-tested management represents the kind of contrarian asymmetry we hunt at The Contrarian Capitalist.

The uranium supercycle doesn’t need hype but it does need pounds in the ground. Strathmore is quietly positioning for exactly that.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: SUU, OTC: SUUFF, FRA: TO3)

info@strathmoreplus.com | 1-888-882-8177 | www.strathmoreplus.com

DISCLAIMER: This content is disseminated on behalf of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. and constitutes sponsored advertising. It is not investment advice. Investing in junior mining companies involves significant risk including total loss of capital. Always conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

The Contrarian Capitalist has received financial compensation in the form of $250 USD from Connect 4 Marketing Ltd for the preparation and publication of this sponsored report. This compensation creates a conflict of interest. This report is not independent research.

All information has been sourced from company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher makes no guarantee regarding accuracy or completeness.

Investors should conduct their own due diligence and review all company filings before making investment decisions.