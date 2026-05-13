Important Disclosure: This is a paid sponsored report. The Contrarian Capitalist has received compensation from Super Copper Corp. for marketing and advertising services. This report is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or an offer to sell securities. Readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Executive Summary

Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR | OTCQB: CUPPF) is a next‑generation copper company strategically positioned to meet surging global demand driven by artificial intelligence, electrification, and advanced manufacturing.

With flagship projects in Chile’s Atacama region, the company combines world‑class grades, accelerated development, and material science to deliver more copper, faster, and more efficiently.

Copper is the backbone of modern infrastructure, from hyperscale data centres and AI campuses to renewable energy grids and semiconductors. Yet global supply is tightening, with deficits projected from 2026 onward.

Super Copper offers direct ownership of high‑grade copper assets, staged development to compress timelines, and developing innovative recovery technologies that aim to increase yields while reducing environmental impact.

Its Castilla Project has returned samples up to 17.7% copper and 53.8 g/t gold, while the Cordillera Cobre Project spans 6,858 hectares with mining rights and kilometre‑scale geophysical anomalies. Together, these assets provide exposure to copper, gold, silver, and iron in one of the world’s richest mining jurisdictions.

Led by a seasoned management team and backed by Apeiron Investment Group, Super Copper combines technical expertise, financial strength, and strategic vision. With near‑term drilling programs, geophysics, and an acquisition pipeline, the company is positioned for rapid growth and value creation.

In short: Super Copper is not just riding copper’s price cycle; it is building the supply chain for the industries of tomorrow. For investors and stakeholders, this represents a rare opportunity to participate in a generational shift in resource demand.

Introduction

Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR | OTCQB: CUPPF) is emerging as one of the most strategically positioned junior mining companies in the global copper sector. With flagship projects in Chile’s Atacama region, world‑class grades, and a forward‑thinking business model, the company is building copper supply for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, and the broader electrification of the global economy.

Copper is the essential conductor of modern life, and Super Copper is uniquely poised to capitalize on surging demand while addressing critical supply shortages.

The Copper Imperative

Copper is indispensable. Every strand of wire in a hyperscale data centre, every circuit in a semiconductor, and every connection in a renewable energy grid depends on it. Artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand: a single gigawatt‑scale AI campus can consume up to $650 million worth of copper.

U.S. data centre power demand is projected to grow thirty‑fold by 2035, with hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft, and Meta committing hundreds of billions in capital expenditure, all of which are constrained by copper supply.

This surge is not confined to technology. Nations are racing to electrify their grids, expand renewable energy, and build advanced manufacturing hubs. Copper sits at the heart of this transformation, making it the most strategically important metal of the coming decade.

The Supply Crunch

The challenge is that copper supply is not keeping pace. Average grades have declined by 40% over the past thirty years, discoveries are fewer, and permitting timelines stretch well beyond a decade. Analysts forecast a deficit of nearly 590,000 tons in 2026.

This is not a temporary imbalance but a structural crisis. As Robert Friedland famously noted: “At current consumption, the world needs to mine the same amount of copper over the next 18 years as it has mined in the last 10,000 years combined.”

For companies able to deliver copper quickly and efficiently, the opportunity is generational.

Why Super Copper Stands Out

Most players in the sector are constrained. Majors are slow, burdened by diluted portfolios. Traders and ETFs provide exposure but not ownership. Generic juniors often lack scale, capital, or relevance to modern infrastructure.

Super Copper offers something different. By directly owning high‑grade assets in Chile, the company provides tangible supply rather than abstract exposure. Its model integrates exploration, staged development, and material science, ensuring that every ton of ore yields more copper, more value, and more relevance to industries that cannot afford delays.

Flagship Projects in Chile

Chile is the world’s copper capital, accounting for nearly a quarter of global supply. Super Copper’s projects are located in the Atacama region, one of the richest mining belts on earth.

The Castilla Project, consisting of 5,800 hectares along the Manto Negro trend, has already demonstrated extraordinary grades, with samples reaching 17.7% copper alongside significant gold (53.8 g/t) and iron credits (50%+). These are not isolated anomalies but property‑scale mineralization, pointing to a potential system of considerable size.

Cordillera Cobre Project

The Cordillera Cobre Project spans 6,858 hectares and benefits from 26 exploitation licences, granting full mining rights. Geophysical surveys have revealed kilometre‑scale anomalies, suggesting a system far larger than previously understood.

Historical drilling confirmed copper at the margins, but modern surveys point to untapped potential at depth. Surface results have returned up to 10.3% copper and 296 g/t silver

Together, these projects provide diversified exposure to copper and gold in a Tier‑1 jurisdiction.

Management Excellence

Behind these assets is a leadership team with proven success in both geology and capital markets. CEO Zachary Dolesky brings a track record of building companies to significant valuations, while Country Manager Andrés Encina offers decades of operational expertise in Chile.

Zachary Dolesky (CEO) : Mining investment veteran, previously led a company to $150M+ valuation.

Andrés Encina (Country Manager) : 20+ years in mining operations, permitting, and plant commissioning.

Mike Dufresne (Lead Geologist) : Co‑founder of APEX Geoscience, contributor to major discoveries.

Mark Gibson (Technical Advisor) : Former COO of Ivanhoe Electric, advanced major copper projects.

Sebastian Wagner (Chairman) : Natural Resources Head at Apeiron Investment Group.

Natasha Tsai (CFO) : Experienced finance leader for publicly listed companies.

Supported by directors and advisors with deep expertise in capital markets, geology, and resource development.

The technical bench is equally strong, with geologists and advisors who have contributed to major discoveries across the globe.

This blend of entrepreneurial drive and technical rigor ensures that Super Copper is not only discovering resources but also advancing them responsibly and strategically.

Strategic Backing

The company’s credibility is further enhanced by backing from Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of Christian Angermayer. Apeiron is known for identifying transformative opportunities early and scaling them aggressively.

Their involvement signals confidence in Super Copper’s vision and provides access to networks that extend beyond mining into technology, finance, and industrial partnerships.

For stakeholders, this alignment offers reassurance that Super Copper has both the capital and the connections to execute its ambitious roadmap.

Material Science Division

Super Copper’s innovation does not stop at the mine gate. Its material science division is developing biopolymer‑enhanced recovery process that aim to increase recovery rates while reducing chemical intensity. This may not only improve economics but also aligns with global sustainability goals.

The division is also looking to develop high‑value compounds such as copper sulphate and hydroxide, which serve industrial and environmental markets. By turning waste streams into revenue opportunities, Super Copper demonstrates a forward‑thinking approach that sets it apart from traditional juniors.

Catalyst Roadmap (2026)

The coming year is packed with milestones. Drilling at Cordillera Cobre will test kilometre‑scale anomalies, while geophysics at Castilla will refine targets for future campaigns.

An acquisition pipeline is also in motion, ensuring that the company continues to expand its footprint.

Each of these steps represents a catalyst for valuation growth, providing investors with near‑term news flow and long‑term development potential.

Market Position & Valuation

Despite its assets and backing, Super Copper remains modestly valued relative to peers.

Market Cap : ~$32M (March 2026).

Shares Outstanding : ~54M, tightly held with voluntary lockups.

Analyst Coverage : Baader Europe rates Super Copper a “Buy” with a price target of C$1.30 .

Ownership: 42% founders & strategics, strong insider alignment.

Compared to neighbouring projects in Chile valued in the billions, Super Copper trades at a significant discount, offering upside potential.

The Super Copper Opportunity

Taken together, Super Copper represents a new model for resource companies. It owns supply in a Tier‑1 jurisdiction, accelerates development through staged programs, and developing material science.

In a world where copper scarcity threatens to slow technological progress, Super Copper is building the supply chain for the industries of tomorrow.

For investors, policymakers, and industrial partners, this is not just a mining company, it is a strategic enabler of global transformation.

With world‑class grades, strategic backing, and a clear roadmap, Super Copper is positioned as a next‑generation copper company, not just riding the price of copper, but actively shaping its supply for the industries of tomorrow.

Conclusion

Super Copper Corp. is positioned at the intersection of resource scarcity and technological revolution. Its projects in Chile deliver exceptional grades, its management team brings proven expertise, and its material science division adds a unique edge.

Backed by strategic capital and aligned with global demand trends, Super Copper is building more than mines, it is building the backbone of the future economy.

For those seeking exposure to copper’s generational opportunity, Super Copper offers a compelling story of innovation, execution, and growth.

DISCLAIMER: The Contrarian Capitalist has received financial compensation in the form of $250 USD from Connect 4 Marketing Ltd for the preparation and publication of this sponsored report. This compensation creates a conflict of interest. This report is not independent research.

All information has been sourced from company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher makes no guarantee regarding accuracy or completeness.

Investors should conduct their own due diligence and review all company filings before making investment decisions.