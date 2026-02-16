Syntholene Energy Deep Dive with CEO Dan Sutton

Today’s episode guest is Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene Energy.
Syntholene is actively commercializing a new production pathway for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology. The Company’s mission is to deliver the world’s first high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale.
TSXV: ESAF
FSE: 3DD0
OTCQB: SYNTF
NB - At the time of recording Syntholene the OTC is ready and available but the DTC is pending. This could take days or weeks to complete.
NB - Recorded on Monday 16th February 2026 PM
This wide-ranging conversation with Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene, looks at:
The energy processes behind Syntholene, including work done at the Idaho National Laboratory
Game changing geo-thermal energy and how it works
The importance of working within the right energy jurisdiction
How and why Syntholene can create synthetic jet fuel for 70% less than the current market offers
How Syntholene aims to capitalise on regulatory demand (e.g., EU SAF mandates and subsidies) and global decarbonisation goals
The overall supply and demand outlooks for the EU and UK
The Team and private investors that are working with Syntholene
And much more
Contact Information
Twitter / X = https://x.com/syntholene
LinkedIn = https://www.linkedin.com/company/syntholene-energy
YouTube = https://www.youtube.com/@SyntholeneEnergy
Website = Syntholene Energy
Investors = Q1 2026 Investor Presentation
Please also note that The Contrarian Capitalist does not have a position in Syntholene Energy at the time of this recording.