Share post
Syntholene Energy Deep Dive with CEO Dan Sutton

70% cheaper & carbon-neutral jet fuel in a supply and demand environment that will likely facilitate significant growth and prosperity
Feb 16, 2026

Today’s episode guest is Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene Energy.

Syntholene is actively commercializing a new production pathway for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology. The Company’s mission is to deliver the world’s first high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale.

TSXV: ESAF

FSE: 3DD0

OTCQB: SYNTF

NB - At the time of recording Syntholene the OTC is ready and available but the DTC is pending. This could take days or weeks to complete.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 16th February 2026 PM

This wide-ranging conversation with Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene, looks at:

  • The energy processes behind Syntholene, including work done at the Idaho National Laboratory

  • Game changing geo-thermal energy and how it works

  • The importance of working within the right energy jurisdiction

  • How and why Syntholene can create synthetic jet fuel for 70% less than the current market offers

  • How Syntholene aims to capitalise on regulatory demand (e.g., EU SAF mandates and subsidies) and global decarbonisation goals

  • The overall supply and demand outlooks for the EU and UK

  • The Team and private investors that are working with Syntholene

  • And much more

Contact Information

Twitter / X = https://x.com/syntholene

LinkedIn = https://www.linkedin.com/company/syntholene-energy

YouTube = https://www.youtube.com/@SyntholeneEnergy

Website = Syntholene Energy

Investors = Q1 2026 Investor Presentation

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Please also note that The Contrarian Capitalist does not have a position in Syntholene Energy at the time of this recording.

