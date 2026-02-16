Syntholene Energy Deep Dive with CEO Dan Sutton

Today’s episode guest is Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene Energy.

Syntholene is actively commercializing a new production pathway for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology. The Company’s mission is to deliver the world’s first high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale.

TSXV: ESAF

FSE: 3DD0

OTCQB: SYNTF

NB - At the time of recording Syntholene the OTC is ready and available but the DTC is pending. This could take days or weeks to complete.

NB - Recorded on Monday 16th February 2026 PM

This wide-ranging conversation with Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene, looks at:

The energy processes behind Syntholene, including work done at the Idaho National Laboratory

Game changing geo-thermal energy and how it works

The importance of working within the right energy jurisdiction

How and why Syntholene can create synthetic jet fuel for 70% less than the current market offers

How Syntholene aims to capitalise on regulatory demand (e.g., EU SAF mandates and subsidies) and global decarbonisation goals

The overall supply and demand outlooks for the EU and UK

The Team and private investors that are working with Syntholene

And much more

Contact Information

