Tavi Costa: The Commodity Supercycle Playbook - Brazil, China, Mining Stocks & Latin America

Today’s podcast guest is Tavi Costa, Founder and CEO of Azuria Capital LLC.

Macro investor and mining entrepreneur, significant investor in the acquisition of San Cristobal Mining, the world’s 4th largest silver mine. Recognized globally for macro research, featured by The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the IMF.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 10th March 2026 PM

Topics covered in this podcast include:

Tavi’s short, medium and long-term playbook

Brazil, why the stock market could present a fantastic opportunity, and some key companies to watch out for

Why Tavi is bullish on commodities, energy and Latin America

How to safely play Chinese equities

3 Mining Companies to have on your radar

Why Tavi recently moved from Crescat Capital to start Azuria Capital LLC.

And much more

