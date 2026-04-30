Tech Dominance Returns: KOSPI and NASDAQ Drive April 2026 Gains

Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for April 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and the excellent Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

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5 small bits of housekeeping

This video was recorded on Thursday 30th April 2026 PM UK time The chart deck was also inserted on Thursday 30th April 2026 PM UK time Please do provide feedback. What do you like? Not like? What do you want to see discussed? All feedback is useful. NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below.

The Contrarian Capitalist

Tom Bradshaw/Beyond the Headlines

The first ‘Chart of the Month’ with Tom Bradshaw can be viewed below.

Quote of the Month

Men whose only concern is other people‘s opinion of them are like actors who put on a poor performance to win the applause of people of poor taste; some of them would be capable of good acting in front of a good audience. A decent man plays his part to the best of his ability, regardless of the taste of the gallery - Nicolas Chamfort

Move of the Month

It is not the biggest move of the month, but likely the most surprising move of the month. It is the NASDAQ!

NASDAQ 🟢

April Close = 27,452.11 - UP +3,711.92 points (+15.64%)

Chart Deck

GOLD 🔴

April Close = $4,615.48 - DOWN -$56.30 (-1.21%)

SILVER 🔴

April Close = $73.71- DOWN -$1.42 (-1.89%)

COPPER (per lb USD) 🟢

April Close = $6.03 - UP +$0.34 (+6.16%)

PLATINUM SPOT 🟢

April Close = $1,986.70 - UP +$17.70 (+0.90%)

PALLADIUM SPOT 🟢

April Close = $1,533.50 - UP +$52 (+3.51%)

URANIUM U308 FUTURES 🟢

April Close = $86.45 - UP +$2.45 (+2.92%)

NATURAL GAS (Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price) 🔴

April Close = $2.619 - DOWN -$0.269 (-9.31%)

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Month Futures 🔴

April Close = €45.98 - DOWN -€4.77 (-9.40%)

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) 🟢

April Close = $105.40 - UP +$3.85 (+3.79%)

BRENT CRUDE 🟢

April Close = $109.84 - UP +$8 (+7.86%)

DOW JONES 🟢

April Close = 49,652.14 - UP +3,310.63 points (+7.14%)

S & P 500 🟢

April Close = 7,209.02 - UP +680.49 points (+10.42%)

RUSSELL 2000 🟢

April Close = 2,806.9 - UP +312.3 points (+12.52%)

FTSE 100 🟢

April Close = 10,378.82 - UP +202.37 points (+1.99%)

FTSE 250 🟢

April Close = 22,453 - UP +1,339 points (+6.34%)

DAX 🟢

April Close = 24,292.38 - UP +1,612.34 points (+7.11%)

KOSPI 🟢

April Close = 6,598.87 - UP +1,561.41 points (+30.61%)

NIKKEI 🟢

April Close = 59,692 - UP +6,776 points (+12.81%)

HANG SENG 🟢

April Close = 25,776.54 - UP +988.39 points (+3.99%)

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