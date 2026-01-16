Ted J Butler - The Case for Silver Miners Over Silver

Today’s podcast guest is Ted J Butler, Independent Analyst & Sound Money Advocate and also co-writer at the Sound Money Report.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Friday 16th January AM

This podcast episode reveals:

The shifting political tides from left to right in South America

Ted’s current thoughts on Silver and why the mining stocks might be better for silver exposure moving forwards

Why the RIGI (Argentina) is important for business and what you need to know about it

1 potentially bearish signal for silver

Ted and Rob’s potential Oil plays

One potential company to keep your eyes out for

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recording

Ted J Butler is also a senior analyst for The Silver Advisor and a contributing writer for The Morgan Report

You can also connect with Ted J Butler on LinkedIn.

Please do check out the Sound Money Report too.

Our previous conversation can be found below

