Ted J Butler - The Case for Silver Miners Over Silver

Today’s podcast guest is Ted J Butler, Independent Analyst & Sound Money Advocate and also co-writer at the Sound Money Report.
NB - Recorded on Friday 16th January AM
This podcast episode reveals:
The shifting political tides from left to right in South America
Ted’s current thoughts on Silver and why the mining stocks might be better for silver exposure moving forwards
Why the RIGI (Argentina) is important for business and what you need to know about it
1 potentially bearish signal for silver
Ted and Rob’s potential Oil plays
And much more
Contact Information & Previous Recording
Ted J Butler is also a senior analyst for The Silver Advisor and a contributing writer for The Morgan Report
You can also connect with Ted J Butler on LinkedIn.
Please do check out the Sound Money Report too.
