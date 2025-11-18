Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist.

First of all, I know that most readers love gold, silver and commodities. I do too! The purpose of this post is to explain what a rotation OUT OF gold and silver could look like, once we have hit peak metals mania, which is likely in a few years’ time in my opinion.

If history rhymes, then bonds could present a compelling opportunity!

Bonds are going through the motions at the moment. They are certainly not the place to be right now, but history suggests that their time will come again.

In the 1970s, investors who saw through the fear and bought high-yielding bonds went on to enjoy decades of extraordinary returns. Could the 2020s be setting up a similar story?

The Bond Opportunity: History Doesn’t Repeat, But It Rhymes

If you were around in the 1970s (spoiler alert, I wasn’t) then you will most likely remember flared trousers, oil shocks, disco music and economic chaos.

Buried beneath the headlines was one of the greatest investment opportunities of the twentieth century. Very few people saw it coming at the time.

In the very late 1970s and early 1980s, investors could buy government bonds with double-digit yields.