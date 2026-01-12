This article from The Contrarian Capitalist looks beyond prices and sentiment to examine the underlying supply and demand constraints shaping key commodity markets.

Beneath the surface, a growing number of strategically important commodities are facing structural imbalances.

These are not short-term disruptions driven by weather or isolated geopolitical events; they are long-developing supply constraints created by years of underinvestment, declining ore grades, regulatory paralysis, and overly optimistic assumptions about how quickly new supply can be brought online

Mining timelines have stretched from years into decades. Capital expenditure has fallen in real terms. Permitting has become politically complex and increasingly uncertain. Recycling cannot scale fast enough to close the gap. At the same time, electrification, energy security, and industrial demand are no longer optional trends. They are policy mandates.

This is how structural deficits form. Slowly at first. Then all at once.

Using recent data from industry bodies and energy agencies, this piece identifies where deficits already exist, where they are likely to emerge, and why markets remain far more complacent than the underlying numbers suggest.

Legend

🟢Supply Surplus

🔴 Supply Deficit

Data Sources

Nickel, Lithium, Cobalt, Copper: International Energy Agency, May 21st, 2025

Platinum: World Platinum Investment Council, November 19th, 2025

Palladium & Rhodium: Johnson Matthey PGM Market Report, May 2025

Silver: World Silver Survey 2025 & Mining Visuals

Aluminium: The World Bureau of Metal Statistics September 2025

Nickel 🔴

Nickel is often presented as a market with ample supply, largely due to rapid production growth in Indonesia. However, this headline growth masks a structurally fragile balance.

Global nickel demand reached approximately 3.371 million tonnes in 2024. By 2030, total demand is projected to exceed 4.389 million tonnes, driven primarily by electric vehicles and energy storage.

While supply is expected to grow, over 50 percent of incremental production through 2030 is projected to come from Indonesia, creating significant geographic and processing concentration. Outside Indonesia, project pipelines remain thin, costs are rising, and permitting timelines continue to lengthen.

The result is a market that appears balanced on paper today, but is structurally exposed to geopolitical risk, ESG constraints, and demand surprises.

Lithium 🔴

The IEA’s latest analysis shows demand growth driven by energy storage and electric vehicles continues to strengthen, even as prices have softened. While near-term balances may fluctuate, the longer-term outlook remains highly sensitive to project delays, cost inflation, and slower-than-expected ramp-ups.

Energy storage boom strengthens demand outlook for beaten-down lithium

Cobalt 🔴

Cobalt faces a projected 38,000 metric tonne deficit by 2030, widening to 82,000 tonnes by 2040, according to the IEA.

Supply remains heavily concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while demand growth is driven by batteries, defence, and aerospace applications.

Recycling helps but does not offset the structural concentration and geopolitical risk embedded in the supply chain.

Silver 🔴

Silver is one of the clearest examples of a sustained structural deficit.

According to the World Silver Survey 2025, global silver demand has exceeded supply for multiple consecutive years. Industrial demand, particularly from solar and electronics, continues to rise, while mine supply remains constrained and recycling cannot close the gap.

MiningVisuals’ Outcrop Silver-sponsored chart of silver supply and demand from 2016–2025 illustrates this shift clearly, showing a persistent deficit emerging after years of relative balance.

Silver is being consumed faster than it can be mined or recycled.

Or a slightly clearer graphic.

Copper 🔴

Copper sits at the centre of electrification, grid expansion, and energy transition policy, yet supply growth remains slow, capital intensive, and politically complex.

According to the International Energy Agency (May 2025), global copper demand is projected to rise from approximately 26 million tonnes in 2024 to over 33 million tonnes by 2035, driven primarily by power grids, electric vehicles, and renewable infrastructure.

Under current project pipelines, the IEA estimates a potential supply gap of 5 to 7 million tonnes per year by the early 2030s, assuming no major acceleration in project approvals or mine development.

Declining ore grades, water constraints, community opposition, and permitting delays mean that even well-defined copper projects often take 10–15 years from discovery to production, reinforcing the structural nature of the imbalance.

Platinum 🟢

Platinum is projected to move into a modest 20,000 troy ounce surplus in 2026. While technically a surplus, this follows significant deficits between 2023 and 2025.

The platinum market remains extremely tight. Small changes in demand or supply assumptions are enough to shift the balance back into deficit, highlighting how fragile the projected surplus truly is.

Palladium 🔴

Palladium recorded a 17,000 troy ounce deficit in 2025, with demand exceeding supply in every year between 2020 and 2025.

The smallest deficit occurred in 2021 at approximately 10,000 ounces, while the largest reached 908,000 ounces in 2023. Despite some demand erosion from substitution, the market remains structurally constrained.

Rhodium 🔴

Rhodium remains one of the tightest commodity markets in the world.

In 2025, the market recorded a 39,000 troy ounce deficit, contributing to a cumulative deficit of approximately 97,000 ounces over recent years. Supply is highly concentrated, and demand remains relatively inelastic.

Aluminium 🔴

Aluminium markets are tightening after years of stable supply as demand grows across transport, construction, and clean‑energy sectors.

According to the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, global primary aluminium production reached 6.0163 million tonnes in September 2025, while consumption hit 6.2084 million tonnes, resulting in a supply shortfall of 192,100 tonnes and a year‑to‑date deficit of 1.28 million tonnes through September 2025.

China is the world’s top producer and is nearing its 45 million metric tonne annual capacity ceiling. There is minimal room for incremental output.

Indonesian new projects face delays due to power infrastructure bottlenecks, while (European and U.S.) idle capacity struggles to restart amid high energy costs and competition for power from AI data centres.

Inventory trends confirm this tightness: London Metal Exchange aluminium stocks dropped sharply in 2025, reinforcing upward price pressure and shrinking supply buffers.

As per below, that deficit is set to get worse in the years ahead.

Oil - Market near-term balances are uncertain

Oil remains one of the most contentious markets.

While agencies such as the IEA project near-term surpluses for 2025 and 2026, these forecasts rely on assumptions that demand growth slows materially and that supply arrives on schedule.

Many contrarians argue that supply is overstated and demand understated, particularly in a world focused on energy security rather than energy transition alone. I share this view.

Oil is not scarce today, but the margin for error is far thinner than markets appear to be pricing.

Rare-earths overview!

Rare earth supply chains remain highly concentrated, with China controlling a dominant share of mining, processing, and refining capacity.

Any disruption to these supply chains would have immediate implications for defence, technology, and energy systems.

Conclusion - Scarcity Is the Trade the Market Still Refuses to See

The defining feature of the coming commodity cycle will not be demand. It will be the inability of supply to respond.

Silver continues to be consumed faster than it can be mined or recycled. Platinum’s projected surplus is marginal and fragile, following years of meaningful deficits. Palladium and rhodium remain structurally constrained, with supply concentrated and demand relatively inelastic.

Copper sits at the centre of electrification and infrastructure policy, yet new supply remains slow, capital intensive, and politically complex.

Aluminium is increasingly constrained by energy intensity, production caps, and limited capacity growth outside China.

Even markets that appear comfortable today, such as oil, rely on assumptions that demand will slow or that new supply will arrive on time. History suggests neither is a safe bet.

This is not an argument for a broad commodity boom. It is an argument for selective scarcity. A world where a small number of strategically vital materials become bottlenecks in energy systems, industrial supply chains, and national security planning.

Capital markets are still pricing commodities as if supply is elastic and politics are irrelevant. That era is over.

The next decade will belong to assets that cannot be printed, rushed, or easily replaced. Scarcity is no longer a tail risk. It is the defining feature of the system.

Those who recognise this early will not need consensus to agree. The numbers already do.

