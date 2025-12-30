The oil and gas sector continues to be dismissed by the masses as yesterday’s industry.

Capital has poured into AI, tech, and green narratives while traditional energy remains unfashionable. Yet oil still powers almost every part of modern civilisation, from transportation to agriculture to manufacturing.

Demand is not falling globally, and new supply has not been keeping pace.

When capital flees a sector, the best opportunities often appear. Cash rich producers, under-owned equities, high dividends, and strong free cash flows are hiding in plain sight.

Being contrarian means looking where others are not.

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment expert. These are simply companies on my personal watch list. Valuations look reasonable, energy security is tightening, and cash flow generation is strong. For me, this sector is unloved and potentially mispriced.

The Contrarian Energy Watchlist: 11 Oil and Gas Stocks on My Radar Right Now

NB - These companies are in alphabetical order and not in order of investing importance.

1. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. - TSX: BIR

• Canadian natural gas producer with substantial Montney assets

• Attractive balance sheet and reserves to support future growth

• Leverage to rising gas pricing cycles over the medium term

2. Canadian Natural Resources - TSX: CNQ | NYSE: CNQ

• One of Canada’s strongest integrated energy producers

• Track record of dividend increases and shareholder returns

• Operates long life low decline assets, favourable in downturns