Disclaimer: This is a paid research piece prepared for subscribers of The Contrarian Capitalist. It is not investment advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU | OTCQB: PVGDF) is a paid sponsor of this research. Investments in junior exploration companies are highly speculative and involve significant risks, including loss of capital. Readers must conduct their own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before investing.

Executive Summary

Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU, OTCQB: PVGDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing gold systems in North America. ​ The company’s flagship asset is the Eldorado Project, located in Malheur County, Eastern Oregon. Provenance Gold is actively working to advance the project through exploration, permitting, and resource validation.

Eldorado Project

Eldorado Project: A district-scale land position spanning 7,915 acres (32.03 km²), located 60 km northwest of Vale, Eastern Oregon. ​

Infrastructure : Excellent road accessibility and proximity to the Grassy Mountain project, which recently received federal approval for construction, indicating strong local and federal support for mining activities in the region. ​

Components : The project consists of two properties: Eldorado West : 2,048 acres covering a large diorite intrusion-related gold system. ​ Eldorado East : Recently expanded by 5,867 acres (23.74 km²) , encompassing historical mines and prospects, including Sunday Hill and the Mormon Basin. ​



Eastern Oregon provides a stable, mining-friendly environment, crucial for contrarian investors seeking low-risk jurisdictional exposure:

Strong U.S. property rights and clear permitting processes

Low geopolitical risk compared to international juniors

Access to infrastructure such as roads, power, and water, enabling cost-effective exploration

This allows Provenance Gold Corp. to focus on discovery and expansion of gold mineralization rather than regulatory hurdles, enhancing the contrarian upside.

There was a news release on Thursday 26th March 2026 regarding assay results from the first two diamond drill holes in the Herman Area which form part of the Eldorado West Project.

Paramount Gold Grassy Mountain Gold Project Federal Approval

Paramount Gold recently signed a Record of Decision (ROD) on January 29th by the Bureau of Land Management for their Grassy Mountain Project located to the south of Provenance’s Eldorado project, both in Malheur County.

The ROD for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project is the federal approval that completes the NEPA environmental review and allows the project to advance from permitting into a construction-ready, “shovel-ready” stage on federal lands, and paves the way for additional development of mining projects on federal lands in eastern Oregon.

Key Project Highlights ​

Eldorado West

Eldorado West Historical Resource* Estimate : 1.98 million ounces of gold at 0.75 g/t* (ICAN Minerals, 1997). ​

Historical Drilling : ~22,000 meters defining mineralization to an average depth of 100m. ​

Significant Intercepts : EC-01: 288m @ 2.01 g/t gold from surface, including 175m @ 3.07 g/t gold . ​ ED-07: 114.3m @ 3.09 g/t gold , including 33.53m @ 7.60 g/t gold . ​ ED-11: 118.87m @ 3.28 g/t gold , including 12.19m @ 18.01 g/t gold .



2025 Drilling Highlights:

ED-26: 92.96m @ 1.55 g/t gold , including 25.91m @ 2.39 g/t gold and 1.52m @ 11.61 g/t gold . ​

ED-29: 254.51m @ 1.56 g/t gold, including 42.67m @ 2.84 g/t gold and 4.57m @ 20.33 g/t gold.

Eldorado East

Historical Resource Estimates : 154,000 oz @ 23.15 g/t gold** (Sunday Hill, 1927). ​ 50,000 oz @ 9 g/t gold** (Sunday Hill, 1935). ​

2025 Drilling Highlights : ED-26: 92.96m @ 1.55 g/t gold , including 25.91m @ 2.39 g/t gold and 1.52m @ 11.61 g/t gold . ​ ED-29: 254.51m @ 1.56 g/t gold , including 42.67m @ 2.84 g/t gold and 4.57m @ 20.33 g/t gold . ​

Mormon Basin: Hosts numerous historic high-grade lode and placer gold mines, with potential for a large bulk gold system. ​

Proven Metallurgy

Gold Recovery : Modern testing shows high recoveries averaging 88.1% , peaking at 97.1% . ​

Heap Leaching : Historical tests confirm suitability for potential low-cost cyanide heap leach extraction. ​

Free-Milling Gold: Simplifies extraction and reduces costs. ​

The preliminary metallurgical test results are preliminary and based on limited, non-representative samples from the Eldorado Project. These results do not have demonstrated economic viability, and further testing is required. Disclosure has not been supported by a technical report prepared by an independent Qualified Person, as required by National Instrument 43-101. Metallurgical recoveries (88.1% average, 97.1% peak) are from laboratory tests only and may not reflect full-scale operations. Historical processing evaluations suggest suitability for cyanide heap leach but require validation. No mineral resources or reserves have been estimated, and economic viability is uncertain.

Pros

District-Scale Potential: Large land package with significant historical resource estimates and unexplored areas. ​ Proven Metallurgy: Initial tests indicate the potential for high gold recoveries and suitability for low-cost extraction methods. Strong Management Team: Experienced professionals with expertise in exploration, mining, and project development. ​ Infrastructure: Excellent road access and proximity to federally approved mining projects. ​ Expansion Potential: Recent acquisitions (Eldorado East) and new discoveries (Striker Area + Herman Area) indicate significant growth opportunities.

Cons

Historical Resource Estimates: Current resources are not yet classified under CIM standards, requiring extensive validation and re-drilling. ​ Economic Viability Uncertain: No mineral reserves have been established, and further testing is required to confirm economic feasibility. ​ Regulatory Risks: Mining projects on federal lands may face environmental and permitting challenges. It has to be noted that ​Eastern Oregon is favourable area to be working in. Market Conditions: Gold prices and investor sentiment can impact project funding and profitability. ​

PEST Analysis

Political

Federal and local support for mining in Eastern Oregon, evidenced by the Grassy Mountain project approval. ​

Regulatory risks related to environmental permitting and compliance with NEPA standards. ​

Economic

Gold prices remain a critical factor for project viability.

Potential for low-cost heap leach extraction enhances economic prospects. ​

Social

Community relations and local support are essential for project success. ​

Wildfires in 2024 highlight potential environmental challenges in the region. ​

Technological

Modern metallurgical testing confirms efficient gold recovery methods. ​

Advanced geological mapping and drilling techniques are being employed to identify new mineralized zones.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Large land package with historical resource estimates indicating significant gold potential. ​

The potential for high gold recovery rates and free-milling gold could simplify extraction processes

Experienced management team with a proven track record in exploration and mining. ​

Weaknesses

Historical resource estimates require validation to meet current CIM standards. ​

No current mineral reserves or demonstrated economic viability. ​

Limited current modern exploration in some areas, such as the Mormon Basin. ​

Opportunities

Expansion of the Eldorado East property adds significant acreage and historical prospects. ​

New discoveries in the Striker and Herman Areas suggest untapped mineralized zones. ​

Potential to upgrade historical estimates into current resource models. ​

Threats

Regulatory and permitting challenges on federal lands. ​

Fluctuations in gold prices and market conditions.

Environmental risks, including wildfires and potential ecological concerns. ​

Financial Overview

Capitalization (as of February 2026) : Shares Issued : 185,038,520. Warrants Outstanding : 58,423,207. Options Outstanding : 12,330,000. Fully Diluted Shares : 255,791,727. ​

Warrant Schedule : Expiry dates range from 2026 to 2030 , with exercise prices between $0.12 and $0.30 . ​

Property Acquisition Terms : Eldorado West : Binding option to purchase for $2,000,000 , with $500,000 due in 2026 and 2027 . ​ Includes a 3% NSR royalty . ​ Eldorado East : Option to acquire for $400,000 , with payments spread over five years (2026–2030). ​ Includes a 3% NSR royalty , with 1% buyback for $2,000,000 .



Share Price (charts inserted before trading commenced on 1st April 2026)

Management Team

Provenance Gold boasts a highly experienced leadership team:

Rob Clark (CEO, President & Director) : Over 25 years of experience in private equity and international markets. ​

Etienne Gouin-Proulx (Director) : Chartered Financial Analyst and Professional Engineer with expertise in project evaluation and M&A. ​

Jo Price (Technical Advisor) : Extensive experience in exploration programs, permitting, and community relations. ​

Rauno Perttu (Chairman of the Board) : A professional geologist with over 40 years of mineral development experience across multiple continents. ​

Luke Schranz (VP Exploration) : Responsible for day-to-day operations and technical programs for the Eldorado Project. ​

Mac Watson (Senior Exploration Advisor) : Canadian Mining Hall of Fame inductee with over 50 years of experience in exploration and mining. ​

Fiona Fitzmaurice (CFO) : Chartered professional accountant with expertise in financial controls and corporate audits. ​

Andy Bentz (Advisor): Vice-President of the Oregon Mining Association, working on sustainable mining regulations. ​

3 Key Contrarian Considerations

Exploration Risk: Early-stage projects carry the risk of negative results or limited scale.

Capital Needs: Resource definition requires funding; dilution may occur.

Market Volatility: Junior gold stocks are sensitive to sentiment and commodity cycles.

Conclusion

Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU | OTCQB: PVGDF) exemplifies a contrarian exploration story: a district-scale project in a stable jurisdiction, with historical evidence of gold and modern exploration to unlock scale.

For risk-tolerant investors seeking early exposure to a potentially massive North American gold system, Provenance provides a clear roadmap for value creation. The project is still in the exploration phase, but its combination of historical data, modern techniques, and heap-leach potential offers a compelling contrarian investment case.

I will personally be adding Provenance Gold Corp. to my portfolio in due course.

Contact Information

Website = https://provenancegold.com

Or contact CEO Rob Clark directly at rclark@provenancegold.com.

Phone - 1-236-201-4653

NB - The source of information is Provenance Gold website.

DISCLAIMER: The Contrarian Capitalist has received financial compensation in the form of $250 USD from Provenance Gold Corp. for the preparation and publication of this sponsored report. This compensation creates a conflict of interest. This report is not independent research.

All information has been sourced from company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher makes no guarantee regarding accuracy or completeness.

Investors should conduct their own due diligence and review all company filings before making investment decisions.

Unlock Paid Access to The Contrarian Capitalist today.

Paid subscribers receive high conviction commodity research, weekly macro and commodity wraps with clear traffic light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus insights.

The goal is simple: help you protect capital, understand the real forces driving markets, and identify asymmetric opportunities before they become mainstream.

Upgrade to Paid

*Historical Estimates

All historical resource estimates are based on historical data and reports prepared by previous property owners. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify historical estimates as current resources in accordance with CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum) categories and the company is not treating the historical estimates as current resources. Significant data compilation, redrilling, resampling and data verification are required by a qualified person before historical estimates can be classified as a current resource. There can be no assurance that any historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Even if classified as a current resource, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured resource category.

*Eldorado Historical Estimate

In 1990, the first historical estimate was calculated on what is now the Eldorado Project by Pincock, Alan and Holt (PAH), a reputable engineering firm that was used industry wide for this type of work. PAH modeled 158 of the historical drill holes which identified approximately 52,896,000 tons that graded 0.578 g/t gold (0.0169 oz/t gold) at a cut-off grade of 0.274 grams per ton (0.008 oz/t) in the open-ended gold system. A second historical estimate was calculated by ICAN Minerals based on work completed between 1989 and 1997, which identified 1,980,000 ounces of gold grading 0.753 g/t gold (0.022 oz/t gold) within 90,000,000 tonnes. The Company is not treating either estimate as current mineral resources and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these estimates as current mineral resources. The estimates were prepared prior to the enactment of National Instrument 43-101, and the establishment of current CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum) classification categories and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. The purpose of presenting this information is to show that the Eldorado Project has potential to hold a large mineral inventory. The Company plans to update these historical estimates into a current resource model. Near term work to accomplish this goal includes confirmation drilling by twinning a number of the historical holes, certifying and comparing assays between the old and new holes, validating all historical holes in the field with a GPS and confirming historical metallurgical test results. When the Company is comfortable with these upgrades, then a new stand-alone current resource can be calculated. Other than these, the Company is not aware of any more recent estimates prepared for the Eldorado Project, nor is it aware of the existence of any technical reports describing the historical estimates.

**Sunday Hill Historical Estimate

The referenced resource estimates for mine sites on the Sunday Hill Property are considered historical in nature, are based on prior data prepared by a previous property owner, and do not conform to current CIM categories. While the Company considers the estimates to be reliable, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current resources in accordance with current CIM categories and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as a current resource. Significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historical estimates can be classified as current resources. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company is not aware of any more recent estimate prepared for the Sunday Hill Property.