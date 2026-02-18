The Crude Chronicles - Why Oil has to be $90 a barrel!

Today’s episode guest is Rob Connors aka The Crude Chronicles, who has +15 years as a sell side research analyst covering various companies in the oil & gas, industrials, transportation and aerospace & defence sectors.
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 18th February 2026 PM
The Crude Chronicles discusses:
A 30,000ft view of the current state of the Oil markets
Why the current supply and demand narrative doesn’t quite add up
What 800 years of commodity history shows us is coming down the road
Problems in the Permian?
Tracking marginal supply and costs in oil production, including why the cost of supply is critical moving forwards and well productivity growth
USA & Saudi Arabian Oil relations - is there a deal behind the scenes until after the mid-terms?
Rials/USD mechanics and why that is imperative for the balance sheet outlook of Saudi Arabia
Key metrics you need to look at in order to pick oil companies to invest in
EBITDA, DD&A and much more
Contact Information & an article to read
Email: thecrudechronicles@proton.me
Website: thecrudechronicles.substack.com - The Crude Chronicles
Twitter/X: @crudechronicle
