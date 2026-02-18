The Crude Chronicles - Why Oil has to be $90 a barrel!

Today’s episode guest is Rob Connors aka The Crude Chronicles, who has +15 years as a sell side research analyst covering various companies in the oil & gas, industrials, transportation and aerospace & defence sectors.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 18th February 2026 PM

The FULL chart deck is available to paid subscribers

Upgrade to Paid

The Crude Chronicles discusses:

A 30,000ft view of the current state of the Oil markets

Why the current supply and demand narrative doesn’t quite add up

What 800 years of commodity history shows us is coming down the road

Problems in the Permian?

Tracking marginal supply and costs in oil production, including why the cost of supply is critical moving forwards and well productivity growth

USA & Saudi Arabian Oil relations - is there a deal behind the scenes until after the mid-terms?

Rials/USD mechanics and why that is imperative for the balance sheet outlook of Saudi Arabia

Key metrics you need to look at in order to pick oil companies to invest in

EBITDA, DD&A and much more

Contact Information & an article to read

Email: thecrudechronicles@proton.me

Website: thecrudechronicles.substack.com - The Crude Chronicles

Twitter/X: @crudechronicle

Unlock Paid Access

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.