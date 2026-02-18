The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian Capitalist

The Crude Chronicles - Why Oil has to be $90 a barrel!

Why the supply narrative does not add up, what 800 years of commodity history tells us next, and the hidden Saudi US dynamic investors are missing
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Feb 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s episode guest is Rob Connors aka The Crude Chronicles, who has +15 years as a sell side research analyst covering various companies in the oil & gas, industrials, transportation and aerospace & defence sectors.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 18th February 2026 PM

The FULL chart deck is available to paid subscribers

Upgrade to Paid

The Crude Chronicles discusses:

  • A 30,000ft view of the current state of the Oil markets

  • Why the current supply and demand narrative doesn’t quite add up

  • What 800 years of commodity history shows us is coming down the road

  • Problems in the Permian?

  • Tracking marginal supply and costs in oil production, including why the cost of supply is critical moving forwards and well productivity growth

  • USA & Saudi Arabian Oil relations - is there a deal behind the scenes until after the mid-terms?

  • Rials/USD mechanics and why that is imperative for the balance sheet outlook of Saudi Arabia

  • Key metrics you need to look at in order to pick oil companies to invest in

  • EBITDA, DD&A and much more

Contact Information & an article to read

Email: thecrudechronicles@proton.me

Website: thecrudechronicles.substack.com - The Crude Chronicles

Twitter/X: @crudechronicle

The Crude Chronicles
Industry needs $90/bbl.
The Gist: Achieving a 10% return on capital for the industry would require approximately $90/bbl oil — roughly the same level at which Saudi Arabia needs to improve its fiscal position…
Read more
a day ago · 9 likes · The Crude Chronicles

Unlock Paid Access

Paid subscribers receive high-conviction written research, weekly commodity and market wraps with clear traffic-light signals, and early access to podcasts and bonus macro insights, all designed to support capital protection and asymmetric opportunity spotting.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian Capitalist.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Rob Smallbone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture